Water levels ‘unseen in half a century’: Flooding sends thousands to relief camps in Assam

Death toll rises to 11, over 9,000 people evacuated from affected areas using boats

Written by: Sukrita Baruah
2 min readUpdated: Jul 21, 2026 02:30 PM IST
In this image posted on July 20, 2026, NDRF officials conduct a rescue operation in a flood-affected area, in Assam. (Photo/ X @himantabiswa)In this image posted on July 20, 2026, NDRF officials conduct a rescue operation in a flood-affected area, in Assam. (Photo/ X @himantabiswa)
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Large parts of Assam continued to be flooded on Tuesday morning, with one more person dying in Upper Assam, taking the total death toll in this year’s floods in the state to 11.

According to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the “unprecedented flooding” in the Upper Assam districts of Sivasagar, Jorhat and Charaideo has resulted in “water levels unseen in half a century”.

As of 8 am on Tuesday, five rivers, the Brahmaputra in Neamatighat, the Burhidihing in Khowang, the Dikhow in Sivasagar, the Disang in Nganglamuraghat, and the Dhansiri in Golaghat and Numaligarh, continued to flow over danger levels.

Large swathes of Upper Assam have been hit by floods caused by rivers swelling after heavy rains since Sunday.

Also Read | Assam floods disrupt rail services: Over 30 trains cancelled, diverted and short-terminated – Full list

On Tuesday morning, 12,720 people were in a total of 52 relief camps set up in response to the acute flood situation, and a total of 9,160 people were evacuated by boats.

According to estimates by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority, a total of 3.1 lakh people were affected as of Tuesday morning, with 14,411 hectares of crop areas submerged.

Also Read | ‘Water has reached our chest’: 1.7 lakh people hit by Assam floods

“Landslides were reported in five parts of Guwahati on Monday evening. There have been no additional incidents on Tuesday,” an ASDMA official said.

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Meanwhile, the Railways announced special trains to assist passengers stranded by train cancellations because of inundation of railway tracks in and around Simalguri town in Sivasagar district.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Sukrita Baruah
Sukrita Baruah

Sukrita Baruah is a Principal Correspondent for The Indian Express, based in Guwahati. From this strategic hub, she provides comprehensive, ground-level coverage of India's North East, a region characterized by its complex ethnic diversity, geopolitical significance, and unique developmental challenges. Expertise and Experience Ethnic & Social Dynamics: Deep-dive coverage of regional conflicts (such as the crisis in Manipur) and peace-building efforts. Border & Geopolitics: Tracking developments along India’s international borders and their impact on local communities. Governance & Policy: Reporting on state elections, tribal council decisions, and the implementation of central schemes in the North East. Specialized Education Background: Prior to her current role, Sukrita was a dedicated Education Correspondent for The Indian Express in Delhi. This experience provided her with a sharp analytical lens for: Policy Analysis: Evaluating the National Education Policy (NEP) and university-level reforms. Student Affairs: Covering high-stakes stories regarding campus politics, national entrance exams, and the challenges within the primary and secondary education sectors. ... Read More

 

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