Water levels ‘unseen in half a century’: Flooding sends thousands to relief camps in Assam

In this image posted on July 20, 2026, NDRF officials conduct a rescue operation in a flood-affected area, in Assam. (Photo/ X @himantabiswa)

Large parts of Assam continued to be flooded on Tuesday morning, with one more person dying in Upper Assam, taking the total death toll in this year’s floods in the state to 11.

According to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the “unprecedented flooding” in the Upper Assam districts of Sivasagar, Jorhat and Charaideo has resulted in “water levels unseen in half a century”.

As of 8 am on Tuesday, five rivers, the Brahmaputra in Neamatighat, the Burhidihing in Khowang, the Dikhow in Sivasagar, the Disang in Nganglamuraghat, and the Dhansiri in Golaghat and Numaligarh, continued to flow over danger levels.

Large swathes of Upper Assam have been hit by floods caused by rivers swelling after heavy rains since Sunday.