Assam floods halt train services: Indian Railways suspends operations in Simaluguri

Railway tracks under water in Assam: Indian Railways (IR) has suspended train operations in the Simaluguri area of Assam due to flooding. According to the national transporter, heavy rainfall in the upstream catchment has caused the Dikhow River to overflow, leading to flooding in Simaluguri town in Sibsagar district, including the station yard and railway colony. Floodwater has also overtopped the railway tracks near Simaluguri.

Train disruption in Assam

According to Kapinjal K Sharma, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), train services on the Simaluguri-Namtiali and Simaluguri-Selenghat sections have been suspended until further notice to ensure the safety of trains and passengers.