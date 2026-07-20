Assam floods halt train services: Indian Railways suspends operations in Simaluguri

Train services in Assam's Simaluguri have been suspended due to flooding. Check the latest Indian Railways update, affected routes and operational details.

Written by: Anish Mondal
2 min readJul 20, 2026 11:57 AM IST
Indian Railways suspends train services in Simaluguri as Assam floods disrupt operations (Image: NFR)Indian Railways suspends train services in Simaluguri as Assam floods disrupt operations (Image: NFR)
Make us preferred source on Google

Railway tracks under water in Assam: Indian Railways (IR) has suspended train operations in the Simaluguri area of Assam due to flooding. According to the national transporter, heavy rainfall in the upstream catchment has caused the Dikhow River to overflow, leading to flooding in Simaluguri town in Sibsagar district, including the station yard and railway colony. Floodwater has also overtopped the railway tracks near Simaluguri.

Train disruption in Assam

According to Kapinjal K Sharma, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), train services on the Simaluguri-Namtiali and Simaluguri-Selenghat sections have been suspended until further notice to ensure the safety of trains and passengers.

Sharma added that long-distance trains from Dibrugarh and Tinsukia have been diverted via the Rangiya-Rangapara route. He also said that several local trains have been cancelled or short-terminated.

“Necessary measures are being taken to restore train movement at the earliest. Required men and materials have been dispatched to the affected locations. The situation is being continuously monitored at the highest level.

At present, due to the high water level, it is not possible to determine the expected time of restoration. Only once the water level recedes, the exact damage to the tracks can be ascertained,” the CPRO said.

Also Read | Indian Railways clarifies after video of hydrogen train pulled by diesel engine goes viral

Railways arranges buses, special train and food for flood-hit passengers

Due to the flood situation at Simaluguri, the NFR has diverted several long-distance trains and is taking steps to help affected passengers.

Food packets, drinking water and ticket refund facilities have been arranged. Help desks have been set up at all stations. ASTC buses and local vehicles are being provided at Namtiali to transport passengers to Sibsagar Town station. From there, a special train has been planned for Dibrugarh and New Tinsukia.

Story continues below this ad

“217 passengers detraining from 22503 Vivek Express at Selenghat are being transported by road to Mariani. 570 passengers of 15959 Kamrup express and 490 passengers of 15934 Amritsar Tinsukia Express detraining at Mariani are being facilitated,” the Railway official said.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
twitter

Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta Areas of Coverage Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More

 

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Jul 20: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments