Assam floods disrupt rail services: Over 30 trains cancelled, diverted and short-terminated – Full list

Assam floods 2026: Indian Railways has cancelled, diverted and short-terminated more than 30 trains due to flooding in Assam. According to Kapinjal K Sharma, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), floodwaters have submerged the Simaluguri station yard, railway tracks, railway colony and nearby areas. Water has also flowed over the railway tracks in the Simaluguri section.

“In view of passenger safety and operational requirements, train movement between Simaluguri-Namtiali and Simaluguri-Selenghat sections has been suspended until further notice. Consequently, several long-distance trains originating from or bound for Dibrugarh and Tinsukia have been diverted via the Rangiya-Rangapara-Dibrugarh route,” the Railway official said.