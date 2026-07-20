Assam floods disrupt rail services: Over 30 trains cancelled, diverted and short-terminated – Full list

4 min readJul 20, 2026 09:55 PM IST
Assam floods 2026: Indian Railways has cancelled, diverted and short-terminated more than 30 trains due to flooding in Assam. According to Kapinjal K Sharma, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), floodwaters have submerged the Simaluguri station yard, railway tracks, railway colony and nearby areas. Water has also flowed over the railway tracks in the Simaluguri section.
“In view of passenger safety and operational requirements, train movement between Simaluguri-Namtiali and Simaluguri-Selenghat sections has been suspended until further notice. Consequently, several long-distance trains originating from or bound for Dibrugarh and Tinsukia have been diverted via the Rangiya-Rangapara-Dibrugarh route,” the Railway official said.
Sharma further added that a number of local passenger services have been cancelled, while some trains have been short terminated or short originated.
Assam floods: Full list of affected train services
Trains cancelled (Journey commencing on July 20)
- Train No 75602 Tinsukia – Lumding DEMU
- Train No. 15603/15604 Guwahati – Ledo Intercity Express
- Train No. 15604 Ledo – Guwahati Intercity Express
- Train No. 75601 Lumding – Tinsukia DEMU
- Train No. 15927 Rangiya – New Tinsukia Intercity Express
- Train No. 13281 Dibrugarh – Rajendra Nagar Express
- Train No. 15960 Dibrugarh – Howrah Kamrup Express
- Train no. 15669 Guwahati – Dibrugarh Nagaland Express
Trains cancelled (Journey commencing on July 21)
- Train No. 55914 Tinsukia – Jorhat Town Passenger
- Train No. 55913 Jorhat Town – Tinsukia Passenger
- Train No. 75602 Tinsukia – Lumding DEMU
- Train No. 75601 Lumding – Tinsukia DEMU
- Train No. 15604 Ledo – Guwahati Intercity Express
- Train No. 15927 Rangiya – New Tinsukia Intercity Express
- Train No. 15928 New Tinsukia – Rangiya Intercity Express
- Train No. 55909 Simaluguri – Dibrugarh Passenger
- Train No. 55910 Dibrugarh – Simaluguri Passenger
- Train No. 15933 New Tinsukia – Amritsar Express
Short-terminated/Short-Originated trains
- Train no. 15670 Dibrugarh – Guwahati Nagaland Express commencing journey on 20.07.2026 has been short originated from Dimapur and will remain cancelled between Dibrugarh and Dimapur
- Train no. 15670 Dibrugarh – Guwahati Nagaland Express commencing journey on 22.07.2026 & 23.07.26 will be short originated from Mariani and will remain cancelled between Dibrugarh and Mariani
- Train No. 15934 Amritsar – New Tinsukia Express commencing journey on 17.07.2026 will be short terminated at Mariani Jn. and will remain cancelled between Mariani Jn. – New Tinsukia
- Train No. 12423 Dibrugarh – New Delhi Rajdhani Express commencing journey on 20.07.2026 will be short originated from Guwahati and will remain cancelled between Dibrugarh and Guwahati
- Train No. 20505 Dibrugarh – New Delhi Rajdhani Express commencing journey on 20.07.2026 will be short originated from Rangiya and will remain cancelled between Dibrugarh and Rangiya
- Train no. 15669 Guwahati – Dibrugarh Nagaland Express commencing journey on 21.07.26 & 22.07.26 will be short terminated at Mariani and will remain cancel between Mariani and Dibrugarh
Diversion of trains
Story continues below this ad
- Train No. 15903 Dibrugarh – Chandigarh Express and Train No. 22504 Dibrugarh – Kanniyakumari Vivek Express commencing journey on 20.07.2026 will be diverted via Dibrugarh – North Lakhimpur – Ranapara North – Rangiya – New Bongaigaon
- Train No. 15909 Dibrugarh – Lalgarh Avadh Assam Express commencing journey on 20.07.2026 & 21.07.26 will be diverted via Dibrugarh – North Lakhimpur – Ranapara North – Rangiya – New Bongaigaon
Diversions of Trains via Rangiya – Ranapara North – North Lakhimpur – Dibrugarh
- Train No. 15959 Howrah – Dibrugarh Kamrup Express, Train No. 15950 (Gomti Nagar – Dibrugarh) Amrit Bharat Express and Train No. 15904 (Chandigarh – Dibrugarh) Express commencing journey on 19.07.2026 and Train No. 12424 New Delhi – Dibrugarh Rajdhani Express commencing journey on 19.07.2026 & 20.07.2026
- Train No. 15945 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus – Dibrugarh Express commencing journey on 18.07.2026 and Train No. 15910 Lalgarh – Dibrugarh Avadh Assam Express commencing journey on 18.07.2026 & 19.07.2026
- Train No. 22503 Kannyakumari – Dibrugarh Vivek Express commencing journey on 17.07.2026