Assam floods disrupt rail services: Over 30 trains cancelled, diverted and short-terminated – Full list

Assam flood has disrupted rail traffic, with over 30 trains cancelled, diverted or short-terminated. Check the full list of affected trains and the latest railway update.

Written by: Anish Mondal
4 min readJul 20, 2026 09:55 PM IST
Assam flood has severely disrupted rail operations (Image: NFR)Assam flood has severely disrupted rail operations (Image: NFR)
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Assam floods 2026: Indian Railways has cancelled, diverted and short-terminated more than 30 trains due to flooding in Assam. According to Kapinjal K Sharma, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), floodwaters have submerged the Simaluguri station yard, railway tracks, railway colony and nearby areas. Water has also flowed over the railway tracks in the Simaluguri section.

“In view of passenger safety and operational requirements, train movement between Simaluguri-Namtiali and Simaluguri-Selenghat sections has been suspended until further notice. Consequently, several long-distance trains originating from or bound for Dibrugarh and Tinsukia have been diverted via the Rangiya-Rangapara-Dibrugarh route,” the Railway official said.

Sharma further added that a number of local passenger services have been cancelled, while some trains have been short terminated or short originated.

Also Read | Assam floods halt train services: Indian Railways suspends operations in Simaluguri

Assam floods: Full list of affected train services

Trains cancelled (Journey commencing on July 20)

  • Train No 75602 Tinsukia – Lumding DEMU
  • Train No. 15603/15604 Guwahati – Ledo Intercity Express
  • Train No. 15604 Ledo – Guwahati Intercity Express
  • Train No. 75601 Lumding – Tinsukia DEMU
  • Train No. 15927 Rangiya – New Tinsukia Intercity Express
  • Train No. 13281 Dibrugarh – Rajendra Nagar Express
  • Train No. 15960 Dibrugarh – Howrah Kamrup Express
  • Train no. 15669 Guwahati – Dibrugarh Nagaland Express

Trains cancelled (Journey commencing on July 21)

  • Train No. 55914 Tinsukia – Jorhat Town Passenger
  • Train No. 55913 Jorhat Town – Tinsukia Passenger
  • Train No. 75602 Tinsukia – Lumding DEMU
  • Train No. 75601 Lumding – Tinsukia DEMU
  • Train No. 15604 Ledo – Guwahati Intercity Express
  • Train No. 15927 Rangiya – New Tinsukia Intercity Express
  • Train No. 15928 New Tinsukia – Rangiya Intercity Express
  • Train No. 55909 Simaluguri – Dibrugarh Passenger
  • Train No. 55910 Dibrugarh – Simaluguri Passenger
  • Train No. 15933 New Tinsukia – Amritsar Express

Short-terminated/Short-Originated trains

  • Train no. 15670 Dibrugarh – Guwahati Nagaland Express commencing journey on 20.07.2026 has been short originated from Dimapur and will remain cancelled between Dibrugarh and Dimapur
  • Train no. 15670 Dibrugarh – Guwahati Nagaland Express commencing journey on 22.07.2026 & 23.07.26 will be short originated from Mariani and will remain cancelled between Dibrugarh and Mariani
  • Train No. 15934 Amritsar – New Tinsukia Express commencing journey on 17.07.2026 will be short terminated at Mariani Jn. and will remain cancelled between Mariani Jn. – New Tinsukia
  • Train No. 12423 Dibrugarh – New Delhi Rajdhani Express commencing journey on 20.07.2026 will be short originated from Guwahati and will remain cancelled between Dibrugarh and Guwahati
  • Train No. 20505 Dibrugarh – New Delhi Rajdhani Express commencing journey on 20.07.2026 will be short originated from Rangiya and will remain cancelled between Dibrugarh and Rangiya
  • Train no. 15669 Guwahati – Dibrugarh Nagaland Express commencing journey on 21.07.26 & 22.07.26 will be short terminated at Mariani and will remain cancel between Mariani and Dibrugarh

Diversion of trains

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  • Train No. 15903 Dibrugarh – Chandigarh Express and Train No. 22504 Dibrugarh – Kanniyakumari Vivek Express commencing journey on 20.07.2026 will be diverted via Dibrugarh – North Lakhimpur – Ranapara North – Rangiya – New Bongaigaon
  • Train No. 15909 Dibrugarh – Lalgarh Avadh Assam Express commencing journey on 20.07.2026 & 21.07.26 will be diverted via Dibrugarh – North Lakhimpur – Ranapara North – Rangiya – New Bongaigaon

Diversions of Trains via Rangiya – Ranapara North – North Lakhimpur – Dibrugarh

  • Train No. 15959 Howrah – Dibrugarh Kamrup Express, Train No. 15950 (Gomti Nagar – Dibrugarh) Amrit Bharat Express and Train No. 15904 (Chandigarh – Dibrugarh) Express commencing journey on 19.07.2026 and Train No. 12424 New Delhi – Dibrugarh Rajdhani Express commencing journey on 19.07.2026 & 20.07.2026
  • Train No. 15945 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus – Dibrugarh Express commencing journey on 18.07.2026 and Train No. 15910 Lalgarh – Dibrugarh Avadh Assam Express commencing journey on 18.07.2026 & 19.07.2026
  • Train No. 22503 Kannyakumari – Dibrugarh Vivek Express commencing journey on 17.07.2026

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Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
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Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta Areas of Coverage Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More

 

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