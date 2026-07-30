Assam floods toll rises to 78; heavy rain forecast has state on edge

Despite water levels receding in large parts of Assam, the flood situation remains critical. The death toll has now risen to 78 and more than three lakh people are still affected, reported news agency ANI. The situation looks even more grim as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rainfall at isolated locations across Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, and Nagaland till August 1.

The worst-hit districts in Assam are Kamrup (Metro), Nagaon, Sonitpur, Golaghat, Jorhat, Sivasagar, and Charaideo.

#OpJalRahat

𝗛𝗼𝗽𝗲 𝗜𝗻 𝗔𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 Amidst the devastating floods in #Assam, the #IndianArmy continues its relentless humanitarian mission under #OpJalRahat. Working shoulder-to-shoulder with the civil administration, NDRF, SDRF and local agencies, troops of @Spearcorps are… pic.twitter.com/mHaPU5jTXt — ADG PI – INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) July 29, 2026

Heavy rainfall forecast

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) bulletin from Wednesday stated that as much as 6-11 cm per day rain is likely in Arunachal’s East Siang, Lohit, Namsai, Longding, Lower Subansiri & Lower Dibang valley. For Assam, 12-20 cm rain in Arunachal’s Papumpare district, which borders the state, is going to be worrisome. “It may aggravate waterlogging, flooding, flash floods, slow vehicular movement, and increase the risk of localised landslides in vulnerable pockets,” the ASDMA warned.

CM Himanta promises infrastructure revamp

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said: “We will restore every piece of infrastructure damaged by the floods: stronger, more resilient and future ready. No family in the affected areas will be left behind.”

The Assam government has also decided to resume the Orunodoi scheme to help people of Assam. “In view of the prevailing flood situation, we have decided to resume #Orunodoi disbursals from 1 August.Beneficiaries in the flood affected districts of Sivasagar, Charaideo, Jorhat and Golaghat will receive ₹2,500 this month to support their recovery and rehabilitation,” CM Himanta posted on X. The scheme, paused due to the elections earlier this year, is a women’s welfare scheme that was started in 2020.

We will restore every piece of infrastructure damaged by the floods: stronger, more resilient and future ready. No family in the affected areas will be left behind.#AssamFloodResponse pic.twitter.com/q9TPHS3P2t — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 29, 2026

3 deaths in 24 hours

An official of the ASDMA said there was no rainfall across most flood-hit districts in Upper Assam, allowing water to gradually recede from submerged villages and bringing some relief to residents.

According to the ASDMA’s flood bulletin released on Wednesday night, three people lost their lives in the past 24 hours – two in Sivasagar district and one in Golaghat. The latest fatalities have taken this year’s flood-related death toll in the state to 78.

The bulletin stated that 3,00,031 people continue to be impacted by the floods. Charaideo remains the worst-affected district with 1,37,561 people hit, followed by Sivasagar with 84,600 affected residents and Jorhat with 49,911.

More than 16,500 displaced people are currently staying in 71 relief camps set up across the state. In addition, 30 relief distribution centres are providing assistance to over 72,000 people.

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Amit Shah takes stock of situation

On Wednesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to review the flood situation. Sarma informed him that although floodwaters have receded in many places, numerous residents are still unable to return home because their houses have either been damaged or are filled with mud and silt.

The phone call marked the second time in seven days that Shah contacted the Chief Minister. During the conversation, the Union home minister assured Assam of all possible support from the Centre for relief and restoration work.

Since the commencement of #OpJalRahat, the #IndianArmy has: • Rescued 1,000+ civilians • Provided medical assistance to 200+ people • Distributed 19 tonnes of grains • Delivered 30,500+ food packets, 43,000+ litres of water along with fresh vegetables, milk, clothing,… pic.twitter.com/VG5ExgnNiJ — ADG PI – INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) July 29, 2026

Rescue and relief operations continued across the affected areas, with several agencies, including medical and veterinary teams, remaining engaged in the field.

The ASDMA said floodwaters have submerged 21,523.08 hectares of agricultural land. More than 11,000 animals have been washed away, while another 17,000 have been affected.