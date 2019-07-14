Assam floods leave seven dead, Shah takes stock

Floods and landslides left seven people dead in Assam, officials said, adding that the Brahmaputra is currently flowing above the ‘danger level’ even in state capital Guwahati.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has spoken to Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal over the phone and has taken stock of the flood situation, assuring all support from the Centre. Sonowal informed Shah that flood waters had “submerged vast tract of land in several districts of both the Brahmaputra and Barak valleys of the state, and the administrations have been geared up to tackle the situation”, a statement from the CM’s office said.

Around 14 lakh people across 25 districts in the state have been affected by the floods. A senior official of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority told The Indian Express that 2,168 villages of the state were affected and 234 relief centres – 62 relief camps and 172 relief distribution centres – were functioning. She added that 20,047 persons were in relief camps by Saturday, and said that scores of roads and bridges across the state have been submerged in the flood waters.

The floods have also wrecked havoc in the Kaziranga National Park, where grasslands have been submerged and animals are moving towards higher grounds.

A hog deer fleeing the floodwaters was killed by a speeding vehicle on the National Highway-37 on Saturday morning. KNP director P Sivakumar said, “Six more hog deer have been rescued and released in the highland.”