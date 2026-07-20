‘Water has reached our chest’: 1.7 lakh people hit by Assam floods

Prodip Kalita, a resident of the Nazira area in Sivasagar district, said that the water inside their house had come up to chest level. (Express)

Over 1.7 lakh people have been affected by flooding in Assam due to incessant rainfall, with eastern Assam particularly hard hit, as five rivers were flowing above the danger level on Monday morning.

Six teams of the National Disaster Response Force with 24 boats have been deployed for rescue operations in Sivasagar and Charaideo districts, while two teams with 10 boats have been deployed in Jorhat. As of Saturday morning, at least 510 people had been evacuated from Sivasagar district alone.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that the state government has requested the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force to be on standby to support evacuation and rescue operations if necessary.