21 dead in 24 hours as floods worsen sharply in Upper Assam

Because of the deteriorating situation, 12,284 people are currently staying in relief camps across seven districts

Written by: Sukrita Baruah
2 min readGuwahatiUpdated: Jul 22, 2026 11:14 AM IST
Villagers wade through flood water at TeokVillagers wade through flood water at Teok, in Jorhat on Tuesday. (Source: ANI Photo)
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The flood situation in Upper Assam deteriorated significantly on Tuesday, with 21 people losing their lives in 24 hours, according to a late bulletin issued by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority.

The number of those affected by the furious floods in the state rose from three lakh on Sunday and Monday to 5.6 lakh on Tuesday.

The worst affected district continues to be Upper Assam’s Sivasagar, which has been inundated by the swelling of the River Dikhow, which was flowing in a “severe flood situation” as of Wednesday morning.

Thirteen people lost their lives on Monday in Sivasagar alone, including two children. Six people died in the neighbouring districts of Charaideo and Jorhat, while one person died in Golaghat. This large number of deaths in a single day has taken this year’s flood related death toll to 31.

Because of the worsening situation, 12,284 people are currently staying in relief camps across seven districts. A total of 6,101 people have been evacuated by boats, including 5,764 from Sivasagar.

Multiple rivers in Assam have been flowing well over their danger levels since Sunday, flooding large swathes of Upper Assam with levels not seen in recent year.

As of Wednesday morning, the Disang in Sivasagar’s Nanglamoraghat, the Dikhow in Sivasagar, the Dhansiri in Golaghat’s Numaligarh, and the Kushiyara in the Barak Valley’s Karimganj were all flowing between “severe” and “extreme” flood situations.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Sukrita Baruah
Sukrita Baruah

Sukrita Baruah is a Principal Correspondent for The Indian Express, based in Guwahati. From this strategic hub, she provides comprehensive, ground-level coverage of India's North East, a region characterized by its complex ethnic diversity, geopolitical significance, and unique developmental challenges. Expertise and Experience Ethnic & Social Dynamics: Deep-dive coverage of regional conflicts (such as the crisis in Manipur) and peace-building efforts. Border & Geopolitics: Tracking developments along India’s international borders and their impact on local communities. Governance & Policy: Reporting on state elections, tribal council decisions, and the implementation of central schemes in the North East. Specialized Education Background: Prior to her current role, Sukrita was a dedicated Education Correspondent for The Indian Express in Delhi. This experience provided her with a sharp analytical lens for: Policy Analysis: Evaluating the National Education Policy (NEP) and university-level reforms. Student Affairs: Covering high-stakes stories regarding campus politics, national entrance exams, and the challenges within the primary and secondary education sectors. ... Read More

 

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