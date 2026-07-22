21 dead in 24 hours as floods worsen sharply in Upper Assam

The flood situation in Upper Assam deteriorated significantly on Tuesday, with 21 people losing their lives in 24 hours, according to a late bulletin issued by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority.

The number of those affected by the furious floods in the state rose from three lakh on Sunday and Monday to 5.6 lakh on Tuesday.

The worst affected district continues to be Upper Assam’s Sivasagar, which has been inundated by the swelling of the River Dikhow, which was flowing in a “severe flood situation” as of Wednesday morning.

Thirteen people lost their lives on Monday in Sivasagar alone, including two children. Six people died in the neighbouring districts of Charaideo and Jorhat, while one person died in Golaghat. This large number of deaths in a single day has taken this year’s flood related death toll to 31.