100 dead in Assam floods as several districts remain under water

The death toll in Assam’s ongoing flood situation has reached 100, with casualties reported across several districts as large parts of the state continue to remain affected by the deluge.

According to the Disaster Reporting and Information Management System (DRIMS) Assam bulletin released on Sunday, the floods have caused 100 deaths, including 60 men, 23 women and 18 children (12 boys and six girls).

Authorities also revised the death toll in Sivasagar district after discovering an error in the reported figures. One death had been recorded twice under the same name, resulting in the district’s toll being revised from 50 to 49.

VIDEO | Guwahati, Assam: Torrential rains disrupt normal life in the city; roads remain waterlogged. (Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/QHYnre54cw — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 9, 2026

Sivasagar remains among the worst-affected districts, with 49 deaths reported so far, while Cachar has recorded 22 fatalities. Karimganj has reported nine deaths and Golaghat eight. Casualties have also been reported from Dhemaji, Nagaon, Udalguri, Sonitpur and Karbi Anglong.

Relief and rescue operations continue

The flood situation remains severe in several parts of Assam, with rescue and relief operations continuing in affected areas. District administrations and revenue circles are monitoring water levels and providing assistance to people in inundated regions.

The Central and Assam governments are extending support for relief, rehabilitation and medical assistance as authorities work to ensure that essential services reach affected populations.

Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai announced financial assistance of Rs 5 crore from the state government for people affected by the floods in Assam.

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Sai also spoke to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over the phone and took stock of the flood situation. The financial assistance is expected to contribute to ongoing relief and rehabilitation efforts in the flood-hit areas.

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In Jorhat district, around 1.66 lakh people have been affected across 304 villages. The floods have so far claimed nine lives in the district, while agriculture and livestock have also suffered significant losses.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation as rescue, relief and rehabilitation efforts remain underway across the affected districts.