Assam floods toll hits 95: Why Union Minister J P Nadda says normalcy will take time

The devastating floods across 14 districts in Assam have so far claimed 95 lives, news agency PTI reported Thursday. As many as 1.6 lakh people have been affected by the latest wave of floods that struck on July 19 and ravaged Biswanath, Charaideo, Darrang, Dhemaji, Golaghat, Jorhat, Kamrup Metropolitan, Karbi Anglong, Lakhimpur, Nagaon, Sivasagar, Sonitpur, Tinsukia and Udalguri districts.
Sivasagar district is the worst affected, accounting for 50 deaths, and impacting the lives of 57,000 people. A total of 21 people died in the neighbouring district of Charaideo. The situation is grim in Golaghat and Jorhat too, where the toll stands at nine and five, along with 34,000 and 25,000 lives affected respectively. Three more people have died in Dhemaji, two each in Karbi Anglong and Biswanath, and one each in Sonitpur, Kamrup Metropolitan and Morigaon.
Crop area of 16,951.76 hectares continues to remain underwater. The deluge has also damaged embankments, roads, bridges and other infrastructure in various districts.
Over 100 relief camps and relief distribution centres have been set up in six districts, currently aiding 44,523 affected people. However, Union health and family welfare minister J P Nadda, who reviewed the situation in the worst-hit districts on Wednesday, said given the scale of devastation, it will take time to restore normalcy.
Deputed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Nadda visited Sivasagar district’s Nepalikhuti area along the state’s border with Nagaland — one of the regions worst affected by the floods. Assuring the people of all possible assistance from the Centre, Nadda said the government stood firmly with them. “I have visited the flood-hit Nepalikhuti area. Along with the CM, I have witnessed the scale of devastation. The damage is so huge that it will take time (for normalcy to return),” Nadda told the media after speaking with the flood victim families.
He also held a high-level review meet with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and senior state government officials on the prevailing situation and deliberated on the subsequent relief, rehabilitation and healthcare measures.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers in Guwahati for Thursday and Friday. It has also issued a yellow warning for thunderstorm accompanied with lightning on these two days. The IMD has assigned a yellow code to 24 districts, forecasting a possibility of fairly widespread rainfall –accompanied by thunderstorm and lightning in 22 of them on Thursday and 23 of them on Friday.
AT A GLANCE
District-wise casualties & impact