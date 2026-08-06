Assam floods toll hits 95: Why Union Minister J P Nadda says normalcy will take time

The devastating floods across 14 districts in Assam have so far claimed 95 lives, news agency PTI reported Thursday. As many as 1.6 lakh people have been affected by the latest wave of floods that struck on July 19 and ravaged Biswanath, Charaideo, Darrang, Dhemaji, Golaghat, Jorhat, Kamrup Metropolitan, Karbi Anglong, Lakhimpur, Nagaon, Sivasagar, Sonitpur, Tinsukia and Udalguri districts.

Which districts are worst affected?

Sivasagar district is the worst affected, accounting for 50 deaths, and impacting the lives of 57,000 people. A total of 21 people died in the neighbouring district of Charaideo. The situation is grim in Golaghat and Jorhat too, where the toll stands at nine and five, along with 34,000 and 25,000 lives affected respectively. Three more people have died in Dhemaji, two each in Karbi Anglong and Biswanath, and one each in Sonitpur, Kamrup Metropolitan and Morigaon.