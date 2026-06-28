Rain havoc: Railway bridge collapses in Assam, flash floods in Arunachal

3 min readGuwahatiJun 28, 2026 09:32 PM IST
Heavy rainfall has wreaked havoc on infrastructure across Arunachal Pradesh and Assam, including the collapse of a large portion of a railway bridge in Assam’s Dhemaji district, affecting the movement of trains in the area.
As river waters swelled in Upper Assam’s Dhemaji district with the rainfall there exceeding 110 mm in 24 hours, the railway bridge collapsed, leading to the suspension of train operations between Murkongselek and Silapathar under the Tinsukia division.
“This bridge, constructed in 1965 and later converted to broad gauge, was in good and safe condition, but due to the washing away of a large portion of the river bank during the heavy rains, one of its piers became unstable. There is no damage to any train or injury to any person. This is a low-traffic branch line, and all traffic was already stopped beforehand due to the heavy flooding of the river,” said a Northeast Frontier Railways official.
The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) estimated that, as of Sunday evening, around 15,483 people were affected by flooding in Dhemaji, with the total number across the state placed at 22,124.
“Since the flood situation has unfolded in Dhemaji, I’ve been closely monitoring the situation. We are deeply saddened by the impact it has had on the lives of our people and in this difficult time, we stand firmly with them. We are deploying a whole-of-government approach and mobilising all our resources to prioritise the immediate safety and long-term rehabilitation of all families affected,” said Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
Flash floods continue in Arunachal
In neighbouring Arunachal Pradesh, heavy rainfall and flash floods continue to lead to landslides across different parts of the state, severely affecting transport routes. For instance, Landslides and mudslips have led to road blockages in at least eight key roads in East Siang district.
A further issuing of red alerts for five districts by the IMD has put the state on high alert, prompting it to issue an advisory to “avoid unnecessary travel”.
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“IMD officials informed that there is a possibility of more than 200 mm rainfall in the next 24 hours in the state. All districts issued with red and orange weather alerts are requested to remain on high alert and take necessary precautionary measures to avoid major damage and respond promptly to any critical situation,” the state disaster management authority announced.