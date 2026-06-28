Rain havoc: Railway bridge collapses in Assam, flash floods in Arunachal

As river waters swelled in Upper Assam’s Dhemaji district with the rainfall there exceeding 110 mm in 24 hours, the railway bridge collapsed, leading to the suspension of train operations between Murkongselek and Silapathar under the Tinsukia division. (Special Arrangement)

Heavy rainfall has wreaked havoc on infrastructure across Arunachal Pradesh and Assam, including the collapse of a large portion of a railway bridge in Assam’s Dhemaji district, affecting the movement of trains in the area.

As river waters swelled in Upper Assam’s Dhemaji district with the rainfall there exceeding 110 mm in 24 hours, the railway bridge collapsed, leading to the suspension of train operations between Murkongselek and Silapathar under the Tinsukia division.

“This bridge, constructed in 1965 and later converted to broad gauge, was in good and safe condition, but due to the washing away of a large portion of the river bank during the heavy rains, one of its piers became unstable. There is no damage to any train or injury to any person. This is a low-traffic branch line, and all traffic was already stopped beforehand due to the heavy flooding of the river,” said a Northeast Frontier Railways official.