Assam final NRC list: State BJP expresses unhappiness, Owaisi says myth of illegal migrants busted

As soon as the final list of the updated National Register of Citizens (NRC) was published Saturday, in which over 19 lakh of the 3.3 crore applicants were excluded, leaders across political lines weighed in on the issue.

While Assam minister and BJP’s face in the Northeast Himanta Biswa Sarma said more illegal migrants should have been excluded, AIMIM chief Assaduddin Owaisi the BJP should stop asking for NRC throughout the country in terms of Hindus and Muslims. Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi said every section of Assam was unhappy with the status of NRC.

A total of 3,11,21,004 people were found eligible for inclusion in the final NRC, leaving out 19,06,657 applicants.

Here is How the politicians have reacted to the final NRC list:

Himanta Biswa Sarma, senior BJP leader and Assam Finance Minister, said the list that had excluded over 19 lakh people was “erroneous” as “more illegal migrants should have been excluded” and that the party’s fight to “exclude every single foreigner” from the state would continue. Sarma told The Indian Express that BJP and the state government would now approach the Supreme Court again for “re-verification” of the citizenship in the border districts.

Shashi Tharoor: Reacting to the NRC final list, Shashi Tharoor Tweeted, “There is a thin line between nationalism and xenophobia —besides, hatred of the foreigner could later turn into a hatred of Indians different from oneself.” — Rabindranath Tagore. The prescience of a great man! #NRC.”

Assaduddin Owaisi: AIMIM chief Owaisi said the so-called myth of illegal migrants had been busted. “BJP should learn a lesson. They should stop asking for NRC throughout the country in terms of Hindus and Muslims. They should learn from what has happened in Assam. The so-called myth of illegal migrants has been busted.”

“I have my own doubts that the BJP through Citizen Amendment Bill can bring a bill wherein they can try to give citizenship to all non-Muslims, which will again be a violation of Right to Equality,” Owaisi said.

“Many people in Assam have told me that the parents’ names are included, but the names of their children are excluded. For example, Mohammad Sanaullah, he has served in the Army. His case is pending in High Court. I am sure that he will also get justice,” he said.

Gaurav Gogoi: Congress leader and former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi’s son Gaurav also took to Twitter to express unhappiness over the final NRC list, calling the exercise a “careless implementation”.

“Every section of Assam is unhappy with the status of NRC. Even BJP ministers are complaining. Careless implementation that many genuine Indian citizens will have to unnecessarily face the courts. Congress will provide all help. Nation above politics is our motto. NRC is another.”

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury: Leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha Adhir Chowdhury said, “We are saying that no genuine citizens, irrespective of any caste and religion, of our country should be excluded from the NRC list. And they should get security. These are the two things we want.”