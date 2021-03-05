Assam Elections 2021: BJP announces first list of 70 candidates

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Friday announced its first list of 70 candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections in Assam. The party is likely to contest 92 seats out of total 126 seats, with 26 going to its ally Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and eight to its other ally, United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL).

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will contest from Majuli and Jalukbari respectively, the constituencies they currently represent. Assam state BJP president Ranjeet Dass will be contesting from Patacharkuchi constituency, a change from his Sarbhog seat, which he currently holds.

Assam will go to polls in three phases: March 27, April 1 and April 6. Results will be declared on May 2. This time the election will see a triangular contest between the BJP and its allies, the Congress and its ‘grand alliance’, and an alliance of two newly-formed regional parties as a third front.

Here’s the full list: