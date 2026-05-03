Assam Election Result 2026: Date, time, where to check Assam Assembly Election vote counting results online

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Assam Assembly Election Results 2026 Date, Time: The Assam Assembly Election 2026 was conducted in a single phase on April 9. According to the Election Commission of India, the state recorded a high voter turnout of over 85.64 per cent. The counting of votes is scheduled to take place on Monday, May 4.
The key parties in the fray include Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Indian National Congress (INC), United People’s Party Liberal, All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), and the Communist Party of India (Marxist), among others.
Among the heavyweight candidates are Himanta Biswa Sarma, Gaurav Gogoi, AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal and Raijor Dal leader Akhil Gogoi.
The Assam Legislative Assembly has 126 seats.
All five assemblies — Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Puducherry — have May 4 as the date for counting of votes. According to the ECI, the counting of votes will begin at 8 am.
The results can be accessed through the official website of the Election Commission of India and on indianexpress.com.
(The article is written by Paramita Datta, who is an intern with Indianexpress.com)
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