Assam Election Result 2026: Date, time, where to check Assam Assembly Election vote counting results online

Assam Assembly Election Result 2026 Date, Time, ECI Link: The results of the Assam Assembly elections will be announced on May 4. Counting of votes will begin in the morning, and trends will be available shortly after. Voters can check Assam election results online through the Election Commission of India (ECI) website.

By: Express Web Desk
2 min readNew DelhiMay 3, 2026 10:46 AM IST
The counting of votes is scheduled to take place on Monday, May 4. The counting of votes is scheduled to take place on Monday, May 4. (ANI Photo)
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Assam Assembly Election Results 2026 Date, Time: The Assam Assembly Election 2026 was conducted in a single phase on April 9. According to the Election Commission of India, the state recorded a high voter turnout of over 85.64 per cent. The counting of votes is scheduled to take place on Monday, May 4. 

The key parties in the fray include Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Indian National Congress (INC), United People’s Party Liberal, All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), and the Communist Party of India (Marxist), among others.

Among the heavyweight candidates are Himanta Biswa Sarma, Gaurav Gogoi, AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal and Raijor Dal leader Akhil Gogoi.

The Assam Legislative Assembly has 126 seats. 

Assam polls: Date and time of counting of votes

All five assemblies — Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Puducherry — have May 4 as the date for counting of votes. According to the ECI, the counting of votes will begin at 8 am. 

Where to watch the Assam polls result

The results can be accessed through the official website of the Election Commission of India and on indianexpress.com.

How is election vote counting done?

  • The process begins with counting of postal ballots and electronic postal ballots. Once done, EVM votes are counted and early trends begin to emerge.
  • Only counting staff, returning officers, security personnel and candidate agents are allowed inside the counting centres. No one else can enter and mobile phones are not permitted for anyone except those on official duty.
  • Candidate agents must stay inside until counting is fully complete. If any agent suspects something is wrong, they can request a recount but only after the official result has been announced.
  • The Returning Officer records the votes received by each candidate on a result sheet, officially declares the winner and hands a victory certificate.
  • Once counting wraps up, the EVMs are sealed and returned to the strong room, where they must remain for 45 days following the counting day as per the rules.

(The article is written by Paramita Datta, who is an intern with Indianexpress.com)

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