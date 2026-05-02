Assam Election Result 2026: Date, Time, Where to Check Assam Assembly Election Vote Counting Results Online

People wait in a queue to cast their vote at Latakata polling station during the Assam Legislative Assembly elections on April 9. (ANI Photo)

Assam Assembly Election Results 2026 Date, Time: Polling for all 126 Assembly constituencies in Assam was held on April 9, with the state recording its highest-ever voter turnout at 85.38 per cent, since Assam first went to the polls in 1951.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has deployed around 8,500 officials to ensure a smooth and transparent counting exercise. Assam’s Chief Electoral Officer, Anurag Goel, said all arrangements have been put in place for the process.

A total of 40 counting centres across the 35 districts of Assam will be engaged for the process. Most districts will have a single centre, comprising all the constituencies under their jurisdiction.