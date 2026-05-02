Assam Election Result 2026: Date, Time, Where to Check Assam Assembly Election Vote Counting Results Online

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Assam Assembly Election Results 2026 Date, Time: Polling for all 126 Assembly constituencies in Assam was held on April 9, with the state recording its highest-ever voter turnout at 85.38 per cent, since Assam first went to the polls in 1951.
The Election Commission of India (ECI) has deployed around 8,500 officials to ensure a smooth and transparent counting exercise. Assam’s Chief Electoral Officer, Anurag Goel, said all arrangements have been put in place for the process.
A total of 40 counting centres across the 35 districts of Assam will be engaged for the process. Most districts will have a single centre, comprising all the constituencies under their jurisdiction.
The fate of several key political leaders, including Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia, and Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary, will be decided once the counting process begins.
Regional parties are playing a significant role in this Assembly election for Assam. Asom Gana Parishad, All India United Democratic Front, along with the BJP and Congress too playing major roles in this election for Assam.
Assam reported some instances of violence on polling day. Around 30 people were injured, and seven were arrested in connection with poll-related violence, news agency PTI reported. The incidents involved not only voters attempting to exercise their democratic right but also candidates, following party-related disputes. In some areas, polling was temporarily halted due to local tensions.
With counting set to begin, the future of the Assam government will soon be known.
Counting will begin early in the morning, around 8 am on Monday, May 4, and will take place simultaneously across centres covering all 126 constituencies.
Early trends are expected by late morning as counting progresses and clearer leads emerge. First the postal ballots will be counted and then the counting officials will move to the EVM votes.
Official results will take longer and could continue till the evening, depending on the pace of counting.
As per the standard procedure followed in India, counting will begin with postal ballots. These include votes cast by election duty staff and people with disabilities (PWD). This will be followed by the counting of votes recorded in Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).
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