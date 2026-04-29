Assam Election Exit Poll Result 2026 LIVE Updates: Exit poll results to be out shortly for 126 seats, Himanta eyes second term

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is eying a second term as the CM (@himantabiswa X/ANI Photo)

Assam Election Exit Poll Result 2026 LIVE Updates: The assembly elections in Assam took place in a single phase on April 9, across 126 assembly seats. The counting of votes is scheduled to take place on May 4. The elections in Assam were held alongside four other states – Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Kerala, and Puducherry. The exit poll predictions for Assam as well as the other states will be released after the final phase of voting concludes in West Bengal today.

Assam Exit Polls date and time: The exit poll predictions for the Assam assembly elections will be released after 6.30 pm on April 29, Wednesday. The Election Commission of India said in its notice, “The Election Commission under Section 126A of the RP Act 1951, has notified that the conduct of exit poll and dissemination of their results by means of print or electronic media is prohibited between 7:00 AM on 9 April 2026 (Thursday) and 6.30 PM on 29 April 2026 (Wednesday).”

Story continues below this ad The tenure of the current Assam legislative assembly is set to be over on May 20, 2026, which means that a new government will be formed before that. In the previous election, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance won 75 out of the total 126 seats. Live Updates Apr 29, 2026 03:59 PM IST Assam Election Exit Poll Result 2026 LIVE Updates: Exit poll results to be out after 6.30 pm According to the notification issued by the Election Commission of India, the exit poll results will only be aired after 6.30 pm. The ECI notice says, "The Election Commission under Section 126A of the RP Act 1951, has notified that the conduct of exit poll and dissemination of their results by means of print or electronic media is prohibited between 7:00 AM on 9 April 2026 (Thursday) and 6.30 PM on 29 April 2026 (Wednesday).”

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