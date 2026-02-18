Assam election: ECI says will factor in Bihu, praises officials after only 500 appeals following final voter list

According to the ECI, parties demanded that the election dates be scheduled, keeping in mind the dates for Bihu. (File photo)

At the end of a two-day review of poll preparedness in Assam by the Election Commission of India, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar said that around 500 appeals have been received across all districts of the state after the publication of the final voter list last week, which he said is a relatively small number reflecting the success of the Special Revision exercise.

CEC Kumar, along with Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhi and Vivek Joshi, was on a two-day review visit to Assam.

Their visit comes a week after the publication of the final voter list following the Special Revision process in the state, in which there had been a net decrease of 2.43 lakh voters from the draft list that had been published in December. There are over 2.49 crore voters in the final list. The process had turned contentious, with large numbers of voters receiving false objections to their inclusion in the voter list. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had said at the time that those getting notices were “Miyas” (Bengali-origin Muslims), and that he had asked BJP workers to submit objections against the inclusion of members of the community.