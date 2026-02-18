Assam election: ECI says will factor in Bihu, praises officials after only 500 appeals following final voter list

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, along with Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhi and Vivek Joshi, was on a two-day review visit to Assam

Written by: Sukrita Baruah
3 min readGuwahatiFeb 18, 2026 08:13 PM IST
bihu, assam elections, assam,According to the ECI, parties demanded that the election dates be scheduled, keeping in mind the dates for Bihu. (File photo)
At the end of a two-day review of poll preparedness in Assam by the Election Commission of India, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar said that around 500 appeals have been received across all districts of the state after the publication of the final voter list last week, which he said is a relatively small number reflecting the success of the Special Revision exercise.

CEC Kumar, along with Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhi and Vivek Joshi, was on a two-day review visit to Assam.

Their visit comes a week after the publication of the final voter list following the Special Revision process in the state, in which there had been a net decrease of 2.43 lakh voters from the draft list that had been published in December. There are over 2.49 crore voters in the final list. The process had turned contentious, with large numbers of voters receiving false objections to their inclusion in the voter list. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had said at the time that those getting notices were “Miyas” (Bengali-origin Muslims), and that he had asked BJP workers to submit objections against the inclusion of members of the community.

CEC Kumar said, “The only motive of the Special Revision was for all eligible electors to be included and all ineligible voters to be excluded… Assam is the only state where the NRC (National Register of Citizens) is in its final stages. And keeping this in mind, there was SIR in the other 12 (poll-bound) states, but in Assam, there was a Special Revision. And with this, every BLO did house-to-house surveys.” He said a process of appeals, first to the respective Election Registration Officers and then to the respective District Magistrates, remains open.

“In a voter list of 2.5 crore voters, so far only 500 appeals have come from across all the districts. This means that our BLOs, AROs and EROs have done a very good job,” he said.

He also said that the dates for the upcoming election would factor in Bihu, which will begin in mid-April.

According to the ECI, during the review, the commissioners met and interacted with representatives of AAP, BJP, the Communist Party of India (Marxist), Congress, All India United Democratic Front, Asom Gana Parishad, the United People’s Party Liberal and the Bodoland People’s Front to seek their suggestions.

It stated that the parties demanded that the election dates be scheduled, keeping in mind the dates for Bihu and that most of the parties requested elections over a single phase, or a maximum of three phases. In 2021, the state election was conducted over three phases.

