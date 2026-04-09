Assam Election 2026 Live Updates: PM Modi urges voters to fulfil ‘civic duty’ as polling begins to elect 126 MLAs

Assam Assembly Election 2026: The voting will take place for all 126 seats in Assam in a single phase on Thursday.

Assam Assembly Election 2026 Live Updates: Voting for Assam Assembly elections, 2026 will take place today (April 9, 2026). The voting will take place for all 126 seats in Assam in a single phase on Thursday. The key parties in the state are the BJP, the Congress, and the AIUDF.

Who’s promised what? The BJP has promised a Uniform Civil Code in Assam, stricter laws against “land jihad” and “love jihad”, along with more “pushbacks” of alleged illegal immigrants. It also plans to expand welfare schemes, including increasing monthly financial aid for women from Rs 1,250 to Rs 3,000.

Story continues below this ad The Congress will contest 98 seats in Assam in alliance with Raijor Dal, Assam Jatiya Parishad, All Party Hill Leaders Conference and Left parties, after reshaping its coalition post BPF’s shift to the BJP. Meanwhile, AIUDF’s performance will be closely watched given its minority vote base, especially after Ajmal’s heavy defeat in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Key controversies: Allegations involving families of Gaurav Gogoi and Himanta Biswa Sarma have escalated during the Assam poll campaign. Himanta Biswa Sarma claimed the NDA is likely to win 90-100 seats in the Assam Assembly polls, with the BJP alone expected to cross 70 seats. He also attacked the Congress over the Pawan Khera row, alleging that “Those who levelled allegations are now running away…The governments of three states have said that the documents on which the allegations were levelled are duplicate…Akhil Gogoi is a kid; we have to nab the big fishes…These documents might have been given to Pawan Khera by Rahul Gandhi.” Live Updates Apr 9, 2026 07:14 AM IST Assam Election 2026 Live Updates: PM Modi urges voters to fulfil 'public duty' PM Narendra Modi has specially urged Assam's youth and women voters to participate in the polling "enthusiastically and make this election a celebration of democracy and public duty". As polling begins for the Assam Assembly elections 2026, I appeal to the people of Assam to exercise their franchise in large numbers. I hope that the state’s youth and women voters participate enthusiastically and make this election a celebration of democracy and public duty. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 9, 2026 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js Apr 9, 2026 07:04 AM IST Assam Election 2026 Live Updates: Voting in Assam begins Voting to elect 126 members to the Assam Assembly has begun Apr 9, 2026 06:55 AM IST Assam Election 2026 Live Updates: Assam goes to polls, check out the key candidates and their constituencies The 126-member Assam assembly is going to polls today. The key candidates this year are: BJP Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma from Jalukbari. Pradyut Bordoloi from Dispur Rajdeep Roy from Silchar Rameswar Teli from Duliajan Pijush Hazarika from Jagiroad Utpal Borah from Gohpur Ajanta Neog from Golaghat Hitendranath Goswami from Jorhat Congress Gaurav Gogoi from Jorhat Abdul Khaleque from Mandia Abdul Kalam Rashid Alam from Goalpara East Debabrata Saikia from Nazira Bitupan Saikia Golaghat AIUDF Badruddin Ajmal from Binnakandi Rafiqul Islam from Mandia Raijor Dal Akhil Gogoi

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