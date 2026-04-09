Assam Election 2026 Live Updates: PM Modi urges voters to fulfil ‘civic duty’ as polling begins to elect 126 MLAs

Assam Assembly Election 2026: The voting will take place for all 126 seats in Assam in a single phase on Thursday.
Assam Assembly Election 2026 Live Updates: Voting for Assam Assembly elections, 2026 will take place today (April 9, 2026). The voting will take place for all 126 seats in Assam in a single phase on Thursday. The key parties in the state are the BJP, the Congress, and the AIUDF.
Who’s promised what? The BJP has promised a Uniform Civil Code in Assam, stricter laws against “land jihad” and “love jihad”, along with more “pushbacks” of alleged illegal immigrants. It also plans to expand welfare schemes, including increasing monthly financial aid for women from Rs 1,250 to Rs 3,000.
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The Congress will contest 98 seats in Assam in alliance with Raijor Dal, Assam Jatiya Parishad, All Party Hill Leaders Conference and Left parties, after reshaping its coalition post BPF’s shift to the BJP. Meanwhile, AIUDF’s performance will be closely watched given its minority vote base, especially after Ajmal’s heavy defeat in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.
Key controversies: Allegations involving families of Gaurav Gogoi and Himanta Biswa Sarma have escalated during the Assam poll campaign. Himanta Biswa Sarma claimed the NDA is likely to win 90-100 seats in the Assam Assembly polls, with the BJP alone expected to cross 70 seats. He also attacked the Congress over the Pawan Khera row, alleging that “Those who levelled allegations are now running away…The governments of three states have said that the documents on which the allegations were levelled are duplicate…Akhil Gogoi is a kid; we have to nab the big fishes…These documents might have been given to Pawan Khera by Rahul Gandhi.”
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