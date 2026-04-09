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Assam Election 2026 Live Updates: PM Modi urges voters to fulfil ‘civic duty’ as polling begins to elect 126 MLAs

Assam Assembly Election 2026 Voting Live Updates: The BJP has promised a Uniform Civil Code in Assam, stricter laws against "land jihad" and "love jihad", along with more "pushbacks" of alleged illegal immigrants.

Assam Assembly Election 2026Assam Assembly Election 2026: The voting will take place for all 126 seats in Assam in a single phase on Thursday.

Assam Assembly Election 2026 Live Updates: Voting for Assam Assembly elections, 2026 will take place today (April 9, 2026). The voting will take place for all 126 seats in Assam in a single phase on Thursday. The key parties in the state are the BJP, the Congress, and the AIUDF.

Who’s promised what? The BJP has promised a Uniform Civil Code in Assam, stricter laws against “land jihad” and “love jihad”, along with more “pushbacks” of alleged illegal immigrants. It also plans to expand welfare schemes, including increasing monthly financial aid for women from Rs 1,250 to Rs 3,000.

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The Congress will contest 98 seats in Assam in alliance with Raijor Dal, Assam Jatiya Parishad, All Party Hill Leaders Conference and Left parties, after reshaping its coalition post BPF’s shift to the BJP. Meanwhile, AIUDF’s performance will be closely watched given its minority vote base, especially after Ajmal’s heavy defeat in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Key controversies: Allegations involving families of Gaurav Gogoi and Himanta Biswa Sarma have escalated during the Assam poll campaign. Himanta Biswa Sarma claimed the NDA is likely to win 90-100 seats in the Assam Assembly polls, with the BJP alone expected to cross 70 seats. He also attacked the Congress over the Pawan Khera row, alleging that “Those who levelled allegations are now running away…The governments of three states have said that the documents on which the allegations were levelled are duplicate…Akhil Gogoi is a kid; we have to nab the big fishes…These documents might have been given to Pawan Khera by Rahul Gandhi.”

Live Updates
Apr 9, 2026 07:14 AM IST
Assam Election 2026 Live Updates: PM Modi urges voters to fulfil 'public duty'

PM Narendra Modi has specially urged Assam's youth and women voters to participate in the polling "enthusiastically and make this election a celebration of democracy and public duty".

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Apr 9, 2026 07:04 AM IST
Assam Election 2026 Live Updates: Voting in Assam begins

Voting to elect 126 members to the Assam Assembly has begun

Apr 9, 2026 06:55 AM IST
Assam Election 2026 Live Updates: Assam goes to polls, check out the key candidates and their constituencies

The 126-member Assam assembly is going to polls today. The key candidates this year are:

BJP

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma from Jalukbari.

Pradyut Bordoloi from Dispur

Rajdeep Roy from Silchar

Rameswar Teli from Duliajan

Pijush Hazarika from Jagiroad

Utpal Borah from Gohpur

Ajanta Neog from Golaghat

Hitendranath Goswami from Jorhat

Congress

Gaurav Gogoi from Jorhat

Abdul Khaleque from Mandia

Abdul Kalam Rashid Alam from Goalpara East

Debabrata Saikia from Nazira

Bitupan Saikia Golaghat

AIUDF

Badruddin Ajmal from Binnakandi

Rafiqul Islam from Mandia

Raijor Dal

Akhil Gogoi

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