‘Delhi to Guwahati in under 8 hours’: Assam CM hails nod to extend high-speed rail corridor

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday welcomed the Centre’s approval to extend the proposed northern high-speed rail corridor till Guwahati, terming it as a “pivotal moment” for eastern India.

Sarma said that once the corridor is operational, travel time between the national capital and Guwahati will reduce to under eight hours.

Thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for approval of the extension, Sarma, in an X post, said that “this is what a government that listens and delivers looks like.”

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Sarma said that while earlier the corridor was supposed to be till Siliguri in West Bengal, approval for the extension to Guwahati will facilitate further economic opportunities for the region.