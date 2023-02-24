‘Accused has tendered unconditional apology’: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on Pawan Khera arrest row

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, while speaking about the arrest of Pawan Khera by Assam Police on Thursday over a case registered against him for his remarks on PM Modi, said that the Congress leader had “tendered an unconditional apology”.

While sharing the Supreme Court order directing a court in Dwarka to grant interim bail to Khera, who was arrested by Assam Police from the Delhi airport, Himanta wrote on Twitter: “The majesty of law shall always prevail. The accused has tendered an unconditional apology (Para 7). We hope that keeping the sanctity of public spaces, no one will use uncivilized language in political discourse hereafter. @assampolice will follow the matter to its logical end.”

Drama ensued at the Delhi airport on Thursday when the senior Congress leader was deboarded from a flight to Raipur and subsequently arrested by Assam Police. Speaking at a press conference in Delhi recently to demand an investigation by a joint parliamentary committee against the Gautam Adani Group, Khera had referred to the Prime Minister as “Narendra Gautamdas Modi.”

A BJP member in Assam, Samuel Changsan, then approached the police against the Congress leader, and an FIR was registered at the Haflong police station, Dima Hasao, on Wednesday. Khera was booked under Sections 120 B (criminal conspiracy), 153 A, 153 B (1) (promoting enmity on grounds of religion, race, place of birth etc.), 500 (defamation), 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 505 (1) (2) (Statements conducing to public mischief) of the Indian Penal Code.

The Congress approached the top court against the arrest which granted relief to Khera. The Supreme Court bench of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, Justice PS Narasimha and Justice MR Shah said, “In order to protect the petitioner until such date as he applies for regular bail before the jurisdictional court upon the FIRs being transferred to one and the same jurisdiction, we direct that till the next date of listing, the petitioner shall be released on interim bail by the court of the competent magistrate in Delhi where he is to be produced this evening. The above order shall remain in operation till Tuesday.”