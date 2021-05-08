Sonowal, Himanta rush to Delhi as Assam waits to see who its next CM will be

The primary contenders for the chief minister's post are Sarbananda Sonowal and Himanta Biswa Sarma. (File Photos)

As Assam awaits to see who its next chief minister will be, Sarbananda Sonowal and Himanta Biswa Sarma rushed to Delhi on Saturday to hold talks with the BJP’s leadership.

Though the BJP won a decisive victory in the recently held Assembly elections, the party hasn’t taken a decision on Assam yet. BJP president JP Nadda had said in Kolkata that the saffron party’s leadership was pre-occupied with the post-poll violence in Bengal because of which a decision couldn’t be taken regarding Assam.

In the 126-member Assembly, the BJP-led NDA won 75 seats and the Congress-led alliance won 50. Jailed activist Akhil Gogoi won the remaining seat.

Speaking about the situation a few days back, Assam BJP president Ranjeet Dass had said that the “party will maintain its internal democracy and the opinion of MPs and MLAs will be taken in this regard”.

The BJP has not announced Sonowal — who led the party to victory in 2016 and held firm ground as the state battled issues like the preparation of the NRC and the implementation of the CAA — as its CM face.

On the other hand, Sarma is arguably the most influential politician in the Northeast right now — the BJP’s key man and troubleshooter in the region. He is also the convenor of the North-East Democratic Alliance, a BJP-led grouping of the regional parties in the Northeast.