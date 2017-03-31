Assam can emerge as India’s corridor to South East Asia: President Mukherjee

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and state Governor Banwarilal Purohit presenting a traditional hat to President Pranab Mukherjee during inauguration of five-day ‘Namami Brahmaputra’ festival in Guwahati on Friday. (PTI Photo) Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and state Governor Banwarilal Purohit presenting a traditional hat to President Pranab Mukherjee during inauguration of five-day ‘Namami Brahmaputra’ festival in Guwahati on Friday. (PTI Photo)

President Pranab Mukherjee on Friday said Assam, which is emerging as economic hub of India, is perfectly positioned to become the corridor of the country to the ASEAN nations as the ‘Act East’ policy takes forefront. Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the ‘Namami Brahmaputra’ festival here, Mukherjee said India would soon celebrate 25 years of its link with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

He said the country’s traditions, including the teachings of Assam’s great scholar and social reformer Shankaradev, never allowed the practice of intolerance.

The President said South East Asia is an important destination for India’s investment and trade.

Stating that Assam has “immense development potential”, Mukherjee added the inland water transport system in the National Waterways can change its economic scenario.

“The development of this national waterway can give Assam access to international ports like Chittagong in Bangladesh. This will give Assam an exposure to international trade and commerce. With the Act East Policy taking forefront, Assam is perfectly positioned to become the corridor of the country to the ASEAN nations,” he said.

Mukherjee hailed Assam’s richness in natural resources and its hardworking people to underline that all it needed was “strong drive, right policies and effective implementation.”

“We have to join hands to make the dream of Bharat Ratna Gopinath Bordoloi -– first Chief Minister of Assam becoming a front runner in the field of socio-economic progress– a reality,” he said.

The President said Assam has overcome a prolonged spell of insurgency and the central government is supportive in rebuilding the state.

However, he added that it was now time for Assam to emerge as a business hub and take centre stage in the socio-economic scenario of the country.

“It is time for this state to establish its enduring mark in the international economic domain as the link between the North Eastern part of the country and the ASEAN nations,” he remarked.

The President said the Brahmaputra river, which is the lifeline of Assam and the region, is intertwined into the economy, culture and day-to-day life of the people of the areas through which it flows.

He also complimented the state government for having started ‘Namami Brahmaputra’ as an annual festival to showcase Assam’s culture as well as potential.

“Starting of ‘Namami Brahmaputra’ as an annual festival will popularise the natural beauty and holy character of this river,” he said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App