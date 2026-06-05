Himanta Sarma expands Assam Cabinet, balances new faces and loyalists, groups and regions

The Himanta Cabinet has a few new faces, even as it continues to accommodate prominent former Congress leaders who had followed Sarma into the BJP some years ago. (Photo: Facebook/Himanta Biswa Sarma)

Twelve new ministers took the oath of office in Assam Friday as Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma carried out his Cabinet expansion, taking the strength of his new ministry to 17.

The Himanta Cabinet has a few new faces, even as it continues to accommodate prominent former Congress leaders who had followed Sarma into the BJP some years ago.

The senior-most among these ex-Congress leaders in the Himanta ministry 2.0 is Ajanta Neog, who had been sworn in with Sarma last month.

Pijush Hazarika and Jayanta Malla Baruah, both Sarma loyalists who were prominent members of his last ministry, were inducted into the Council of Ministers Friday. Both of them were first-time MLAs when they quit the Congress and joined the BJP soon after Sarma’s switch to the BJP in 2015, with both going on to become Cabinet ministers.