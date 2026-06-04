Assam Cabinet expansion: Several new faces, no room for high-profile Congress defectors

The total number of ministers in the Cabinet will increase to 17, of whom 12 were part of the ministry in Sarma’s first term as Chief Minister. (Credits: BJP)

Twelve more ministers are set to be inducted into Assam’s Council of Ministers on Friday, three weeks after the second Himanta Biswa Sarma-led ministry was sworn in on May 12.

With this, the total number of ministers in the Cabinet will increase to 17, of whom 12 were part of the ministry in Sarma’s first term as Chief Minister.

On May 12, along with Sarma, Rameswar Teli and Ajanta Neog from the BJP, Atul Bora from the Asom Gana Parishad and Charan Boro from the Bodoland People’s Front had been sworn in.

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The 12 MLAs who Sarma announced on Thursday would be inducted into the Cabinet include eight from the last government — Ashok Singhal, Bimal Borah, Jayanta Mallabaruah, Kaushik Rai, Keshab Mahanta, Krishnendu Paul, Pijush Hazarika and Ranoj Pegu. Eleven of them are from the BJP, while Keshab Mahanta is from the AGP.