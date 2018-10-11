Assam: BSF constable shoots senior, injures another after argument

The Superintendent of Police added that Paul had suffered serious injuries in the attack and was being treated at Silchar medical college. (Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi/Archives) The Superintendent of Police added that Paul had suffered serious injuries in the attack and was being treated at Silchar medical college. (Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi/Archives)

A Border Security Force (BSF) head constable posted along the India-Bangladesh border in Karimganj district of Assam was killed and another injured when a constable opened fire at them late on Tuesday night, police said.

According to Karimganj Superintendent of Police, Gaurav Upadhyay, the incident took place around 9.30pm on Tuesday when constable Sriyogi Pandey, who was on duty at the border, fired at the two head constables killing Ashok Kumar and injuring Abhijit Paul.

“Pandey then fled from the spot with his service weapon and a wireless set. Following an intense search, he was nabbed from Karimganj town on Wednesday morning. The weapon has been recovered,” Upadhyay said.

The Superintendent of Police added that Paul had suffered serious injuries in the attack and was being treated at Silchar medical college.

According to a senior BSF officer, during preliminary interrogation the accused has said that he had fired at his seniors after an altercation broke out between them.

Kumar and Paul had reportedly questioned Pandey about his duty which had reportedly irked the latter, police said.

