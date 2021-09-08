Assam: Two boats capsize after collision in Jorhat, several missing

Several passengers are missing after two boats capsized near Nimati Ghat in Assam’s Jorhat following a head-on collision on Wednesday, Northeast Today reported.

As many as 120 passengers were travelling in the boats when the incident happened. NDRF and SDRF personnel are carrying out rescue operations.

“Boats capsized at Majuli following a head-on collision. Over 100 people have been rescued so far. A total of 120 passengers were travelling in the boats. NDRF and SDRF are carrying out rescue operations,” G D Tripathi, CEO, ASDMA told EastMojo News.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said he has directed Majuli and Jorhat administrations to undertake rescue mission expeditiously with help of NDRF and SDRF.

I am pained at the tragic boat accident near Nimati Ghat, Jorhat. Directed Majuli & Jorhat admin to undertake rescue mission expeditiously with help of @NDRFHQ & SDRF. Advising Min @BimalBorahbjp to immediately rush to the accident site. I’ll also visit Nimati Ghat tomorrow. — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) September 8, 2021

Sarma has also directed minister Bimal Bora to immediately rush to the accident site and take stock of the situation.

The chief minister will visit Nimati Ghat on Thursday to take stock of the situation.

More details to follow