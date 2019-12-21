Assam BJP holds peace march, anti-CAA protests continue

The BJP in Assam began its outreach programme to protesters on Friday with a peace march in Nalbari. (Express Photo: Dasarath Deka) The BJP in Assam began its outreach programme to protesters on Friday with a peace march in Nalbari. (Express Photo: Dasarath Deka)

The BJP in Assam began its outreach programme to protesters on Friday with a peace march in Nalbari, even as widespread protests and cultural demonstrations against the new citizenship law continued across the state.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and state BJP president Ranjeet Dass marched silently through Nalbari town, along with several other top BJP ministers and a large gathering of supporters.

To counter the BJP’s march, protest demonstrations against the new law were held in Nalbari under the banner of the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU).

Mobile internet in the state was restored on Friday although the Gauhati HC had on Thursday ordered restoration by 5pm.

The state government also appealed to the HC seeking a review of the order and suspension of mobile internet in the night for a few more days. But the HC dismissed the petition.

Meanwhile, protest demonstrations continued across the state by citizens, artistes and even lawyers and persons with disabilities. On December 21, women’s sit-in demonstrations have been planned across the state.

