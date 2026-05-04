Assam Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: Himanta Biswa Sarma looks at third term as CM, counting to begin shortly

The election for the 126-member Assembly was held on April 9.

Assam Election Results 2026 Live Updates: The counting of votes for the Assam Assembly Election 2026 will begin at 8 am. The election for the 126-member Assembly was held on April 9. The state recorded a voter turnout of 85.91% — 1.24 percentage points higher than the previous record in 2016, when the BJP first came to power after 15 years of Congress rule.

What are the Exit polls saying? Several exit polls, including Axis My India JVC, have projected the ruling BJP-plus led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to win an easy majority with over 80 seats. Numbers for the Congress-led alliance range from 22 to 39 across various exit polls. The majority mark in the Assam Assembly is 64 seats. Nine seats are reserved for scheduled castes, and sixteen are for scheduled tribes.

Story continues below this ad Previous Assam Assembly Election Results: In 2021, the BJP-plus had won 75 seats, with the Congress and its partners at 50 seats, and 1 seat going to an Independent. Republic-CNX, India Today-Axis My India and India News-Jan Ki Bat were the most accurate in their predictions, ranging from 70 to 85 for the NDA and 40 to 55 for the Congress. New ECI security checks: ECI will introduce QR code-based photo ID cards for counting. Three-layered security checks will also be in place at counting centres. The arrangements will be the same for counting of votes for the Assembly elections in West Bengal, Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. Live Updates May 4, 2026 05:53 AM IST Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates — Mamata Banerjee's confident: 'We will win 200+ seats' On Saturday, Mamata Banerjee held a virtual meeting with TMC's counting agents across all 291 seats to personally prep them for today. Mamata Banerjee told counting agents: "We will win 200+ seats. Till the counting is over, no one should leave the counting stations. No one should sit at the end of the row so that people can remove you." She also alleged that BJP had "manipulated" exit polls to influence the stock market, echoing her stance after 2021 results when the TMC confounded similar projections. May 4, 2026 05:49 AM IST Assam Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: Assam polling broke voter turnout record Before this year’s election in Assam, the highest poll participation in the state’s Assembly election was in 2016, when the state recorded a 84.67% voter turnout. This year’s election surpassed the figure, recording 85.38% participation. May 4, 2026 05:40 AM IST Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: All eyes on Jalukbari, Jorhat seats on counting day Assam saw a historic turnout in on polling day. Now the wait is for the results. All eyes are on Jalukbari and Jorhat constituencies where two of the states' heavyweights, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi. Assam, which went to polls on April 9, recorded a voter turnout of over 85.38%, the highest poll participation ever in the state.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd