Assam Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: Himanta eyes second term as CM

According to the Election Commission, Assam recorded a high voter turnout of over 85.64 per cent. (Express photo)

Assam Election Results 2026 Live Updates: The counting of votes for the Assam Assembly elections is set to begin across the state on Monday, May 4. Polling for all 126 Assembly constituencies was held on April 9. Assam recorded voter turnout of 85.38 per cent, the highest since the state first went to the polls in 1951.

The fate of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia, and Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary, among other candidates, will be decided on May 4 when vote counting begins.

Story continues below this ad Assam reported cases of violence on the day of voting. Around 30 people were injured and seven were arrested in connection with poll-related violence on polling day, PTI reported. Instances of polling being halted were also reported due to localised disputes. Exit poll prediction Surveys predicted a clean win for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Assam. Axis My India, Matrize, along with other surveys predicted BJP’s easy win. The multiple exit polls predicted BJP to win over 80 seats in the 126-seat state assembly. According to the predictions, current chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma likely to continue in the post for his second consecutive term. Meanwhile, the Congress party is likely to win around 25 to 35 seats in the election, as per the majority of exit polls. This year, the state surpassed the voter turnout of 2021 Assembly election of 82.04 per cent. Stay with The Indian Express for the latest updates on the Assam election results 2026. Live Updates May 3, 2026 06:59 PM IST Assam Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: Full list of major parties contesting Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Indian National Congress (INC), United People’s Party Liberal, All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), and the Communist Party of India (Marxist), others, are among the key parties contesting the polls.

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