Assam assembly election 2026 schedule: Polling on April 9, results on May 4; check details

Electoral officer demonstrate the functioning of Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) during a special training of women polling and presiding officers ahead of the Assam Legislative Assembly Election 2026 in Guwahati on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)

Assam election date 2026 announced: The Assam Assembly election schedule for 2026, polling phases, district-wise voting dates, and the date of the Assam election results have been released by the Election Commission.

Election date: 9th April 2026

Full schedule: 16th March 2026 to 4th May 2026

District/phase-wise polling: Elections for all districts will take place in one phase this year on 9th April.

Result date: 4th May 2026

Key election details

Assam assembly election 2026 date announced

The Assam election date 2026 was announced by the Election Commission of India on 15th March 2026. The assembly election have been scheduled in a single phase, with polling to be held on 9th April 2026, according to ECI.