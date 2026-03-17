Assam assembly election 2026 schedule: Polling on April 9, results on May 4; check details

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Assam election date 2026 announced: The Assam Assembly election schedule for 2026, polling phases, district-wise voting dates, and the date of the Assam election results have been released by the Election Commission.
Election date: 9th April 2026
Full schedule: 16th March 2026 to 4th May 2026
District/phase-wise polling: Elections for all districts will take place in one phase this year on 9th April.
Result date: 4th May 2026
Key election details
The Assam election date 2026 was announced by the Election Commission of India on 15th March 2026. The assembly election have been scheduled in a single phase, with polling to be held on 9th April 2026, according to ECI.
Assam assembly election schedule 2026
The election schedule released by Election Commission with key dates for the Assam assembly election 2026 is as follows:
The Assam assembly election 2026 result is scheduled for 4th May 2026. Counting of votes will take place on the same day.
With the Assam legislative assembly elections being conducted in a single phase, polling will take place across all 126 constituencies on April 9, 2026. This means every district in the state will host voting simultaneously. Note that this is the first time Assam is hosting polls in one-phase only format. In 2021, the polling was conducted in three phases.
Total seats
126 seats of 126 constituencies in Assam assembly will contest polls on the 9th of April this year.
Major parties contesting
The major political parties contesting in Assam are the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Indian National Congress (INC), Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), and the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF).
Previous Assam assembly election result (2021)
Based on aggregation of constituency-level results from the Election Commission of India data, the BJP-led alliance secured a majority in the 2021 Assam legislative assembly elections, winning 75 out of 126 seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party emerged as the single largest party with 60 seats, while the Indian National Congress and other opposition parties won fewer seats and remained below the majority mark. Following the results, Himanta Biswa Sarma was sworn in as Chief Minister, succeeding the 14th Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal of BJP.
Voter turnout last election
Voter turnout in the 2021 Assam legislative assembly elections stood at around 82.04%, reflecting a strong participation rate across the state. The turnout was slightly higher than the 2016 elections, indicating sustained voter engagement.
The 126 constituent assembly seats in Assam assembly election 2026 are as follows:
The Assam Legislative Assembly Elections will be held on 9th April 2026, as announced by the Election Commission of India.
The schedule runs from 16th March to 4th May 2026, including nomination (last date: 23 March), scrutiny (24 March), withdrawal (26 March), polling (9 April), and result declaration (4 May).
The results of the Assam Legislative Assembly Elections will be declared on 4th May 2026, with counting of votes taking place the same day.
The election will be conducted in a single phase, with all districts and constituencies voting on the same day 9th April 2026.
The Assam assembly election polling will take place on 9th April 2026 across all 126 constituencies in one phase.
Q1. What is the Assam election date 2026?
The Assam legislative assembly elections will be held on 9th April 2026, as announced by the Election Commission of India.
Q2. What is the Assam election schedule 2026?
The schedule runs from 16th March to 4th May 2026, including nomination (last date: 23 March), scrutiny (24 March), withdrawal (26 March), polling (9 April), and result declaration (4 May).
Q3. When will the Assam election result be announced in 2026?
The results of the Assam legislative assembly elections will be declared on 4th May 2026, with counting of votes taking place the same day.
Q4. How many phases will the Assam Assembly election 2026 have?
The election will be conducted in a single phase, with all districts and constituencies voting on the same day 9th April 2026.
Q5. What is the Assam assembly election date 2026?
The Assam assembly election polling will take place on 9th April 2026 across all 126 constituencies in one phase.
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