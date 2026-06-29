Northeast floods: Railway services hit, 16,000 affected in Assam; red alert in Arunachal Pradesh

Heavy rainfall continued to effect parts of Northeast India on Sunday, worsening the flood situation in Assam’s Dhemaji district, where a railway bridge was damaged due to massive riverbank erosion, disrupting train services. The latest developments come amid the broader flood crisis that has affected several northeastern states over the past two weeks.

1. Railway bridge damaged in Assam

A railway bridge between Archipathar and Simen Chapari stations in Assam’s Dhemaji district was damaged after swollen river waters washed away a large portion of the riverbank. According to the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), one of the bridge’s piers became unstable because of the erosion caused by heavy rainfall. No train was damaged and no injuries were reported as train movement had already been suspended due to the flood situation.

2. Train services suspended; buses arranged for passengers

The NFR suspended train movement on the Murkongselek–Silapathar section until further notice. Trains operating on the route will be short-terminated and short-originated from Silapathar. The railway has arranged buses to transport passengers between Murkongselek and Silapathar, while help desks have been opened at Dhemaji, Silapathar and Murkongselek stations to assist travellers.

3. Nearly 16,000 people affected in Dhemaji

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), nearly 16,000 people across 69 villages under four revenue circles in Dhemaji district have been affected by the floods. Relief and rescue operations are continuing in the district.

4. Chief Minister directs officials to oversee relief work

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said he has been closely monitoring the flood situation and that the government is mobilising all available resources to ensure immediate relief and long-term rehabilitation. He directed Water Resources Minister Susanta Borgohain and Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Keshab Mahanta to remain stationed in Dhemaji to supervise rescue and relief operations.

5. Centre assures support to flood-hit states

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to the Chief Ministers of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur and Sikkim, assuring them of the Centre’s full support in tackling the flood and landslide situation. He said the Union government stood firmly with the people of the Northeast, while NDRF, SDRF, fire services and local authorities continued rescue and relief operations.

6. Rescue agencies remain on high alert

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The NDRF, SDRF, fire services, district administrations and other agencies continue to monitor vulnerable areas, restore damaged infrastructure and provide assistance to affected residents as heavy rainfall persists across parts of the region.

Situation in Arunachal Pradesh

Earlier this month, heavy rainfall triggered flash floods and landslides across Arunachal Pradesh, severely disrupting road connectivity. At least 30 people, including stranded tourists and hospital patients, were airlifted from affected areas, while search operations continued for four people reported missing after flash floods struck Keyi Panyor district.

1. Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu reviewed rescue operations

During the earlier flood crisis, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu said the government was closely monitoring the situation and coordinating rescue efforts. Fourteen stranded tourists were airlifted from Ziro to Naharlagun, while another 11 tourists and one patient were evacuated from Daporijo. The Indian Air Force and the State Civil Aviation Department conducted five helicopter sorties, and authorities cleared key road blockages, including the stretch near Possa Bridge.

2. IMD had issued red alerts in Arunachal Pradesh

During the earlier spell of extreme weather, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued red alerts for five districts in Arunachal Pradesh, warning of extremely heavy rainfall exceeding 200 mm in 24 hours. Authorities advised residents to avoid unnecessary travel and remain on high alert.

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3. Heavy rainfall likely to continue across parts of the Northeast

The IMD has indicated that heavy rainfall is likely to continue over parts of the Northeast, prompting authorities to remain on alert for possible flooding, landslides and disruptions to transport and essential services.