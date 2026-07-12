Assam activist protesting Kaziranga luxury hotels project detained, Opposition slams ‘bid to silence’

Opposition leaders condemned Doley’s detention, with Sivasagar MLA and Raijor Dal leader accusing the BJP government of “putting tribal people in jail for the sake of capitalists”. (Screengrab)

The Assam Police on Sunday detained land rights activist Pranab Doley, who has been leading protests against proposed luxury hotels near the Kaziranga National Park.

Doley (40) was detained in Guwahati, where he was staying with a friend. A police officer from Golaghat district said the activist was detained in connection with a case registered at the Bokakhat police station in Golaghat.

The FIR in the case was registered under BNS sections pertaining to criminal conspiracy, unlawful assembly, criminal trespass, rioting, intentional obstruction of a public servant while they are carrying out duties, and criminal intimidation. However, police have not given details of the incident or complaint that led to the case.