Assam activist protesting Kaziranga luxury hotels project detained, Opposition slams ‘bid to silence’

Pranab Doley, convenor of Greater Kaziranga Land and Human Rights Committee, picked up by police from Guwahati

Written by: Sukrita Baruah
2 min readGuwahatiJul 12, 2026 10:42 PM IST
activistOpposition leaders condemned Doley’s detention, with Sivasagar MLA and Raijor Dal leader accusing the BJP government of “putting tribal people in jail for the sake of capitalists”. (Screengrab)
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The Assam Police on Sunday detained land rights activist Pranab Doley, who has been leading protests against proposed luxury hotels near the Kaziranga National Park.

Doley (40) was detained in Guwahati, where he was staying with a friend. A police officer from Golaghat district said the activist was detained in connection with a case registered at the Bokakhat police station in Golaghat.

The FIR in the case was registered under BNS sections pertaining to criminal conspiracy, unlawful assembly, criminal trespass, rioting, intentional obstruction of a public servant while they are carrying out duties, and criminal intimidation. However, police have not given details of the incident or complaint that led to the case.

“The investigating officer from Bokakhat is travelling to Guwahati, and he (Doley) will be handed over. It is in connection with some incidents from some time back,” said a police officer.

Doley had contested the Assembly election earlier this year from the Bokakhat constituency as an Independent, and is the convenor of the Greater Kaziranga Land and Human Rights Committee, which has been leading protests against a proposed luxury hotel project near the national park. The protests raised concerns about the potential ecological impact of the project and about the displacement of indigenous villagers.

“Around two weeks ago, there was a confrontation with the police during a protest of the locals of Hathikuli in Bokakhat. We have not been informed of the reason for the detention, but we think it could be connected to this,” said Subrat Talukdar, convenor of Bhumi Adhikar Joutha Sangram Samiti, which has also been part of these protests.

Political criticism

Opposition leaders condemned Doley’s detention, with Sivasagar MLA and Raijor Dal leader accusing the BJP government of “putting tribal people in jail for the sake of capitalists”.

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Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi called it “an attempt to silence any voice critical of the government and turn citizens into mute spectators”.

“In a democracy, people are free to raise their voices against the policies of the ruling government… The actions of this government only expose the hollowness of the BJP’s claims of protecting indigenous rights in Assam,” he said.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Sukrita Baruah
Sukrita Baruah

Sukrita Baruah is a Principal Correspondent for The Indian Express, based in Guwahati. From this strategic hub, she provides comprehensive, ground-level coverage of India's North East, a region characterized by its complex ethnic diversity, geopolitical significance, and unique developmental challenges. Expertise and Experience Ethnic & Social Dynamics: Deep-dive coverage of regional conflicts (such as the crisis in Manipur) and peace-building efforts. Border & Geopolitics: Tracking developments along India’s international borders and their impact on local communities. Governance & Policy: Reporting on state elections, tribal council decisions, and the implementation of central schemes in the North East. Specialized Education Background: Prior to her current role, Sukrita was a dedicated Education Correspondent for The Indian Express in Delhi. This experience provided her with a sharp analytical lens for: Policy Analysis: Evaluating the National Education Policy (NEP) and university-level reforms. Student Affairs: Covering high-stakes stories regarding campus politics, national entrance exams, and the challenges within the primary and secondary education sectors. ... Read More

 

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