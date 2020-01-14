Assam Accord: Panel meets Amit Shah, may submit report in a fortnight

Amit Shah. (File Photo) Amit Shah. (File Photo)

Members of the high-level committee set up to recommend suggestions to implement Clause 6 of Assam Accord met Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday. The committee is likely to submit its report in the next fortnight, sources said.

The committee, which is supposed to make recommendations on how to protect the culture and identity of Assamese people apart from dealing with reservation for local people in government and Assembly, was supposed to have finalised its report by now but has sought for an extension. “Their report has almost been finalised. They have asked for 15 more days,” an MHA official said.

The high-level committee was notified by the Ministry of Home Affairs in July last year. It was first notified in January last year, but its members did not join in protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill. Retired IAS officer MP Bezbaruah was to head this committee.

The reconstituted committee is headed by former Gauhati High Court judge Justice Biplab Kumar Sarma. The other members include Advocate General of Assam Ramesh Borpatragohain, Advocate General of Arunachal Pradesh Niloy Dutta, retired IAS officer Subhash Das, former IPS officer Pallav Bhattacharya, retired professor Srishtidhar Dutta, author Sumanta Chaliha, and professor and columnist Jaikanta Sharma.

AASU president Dipanka Kumar Nath and general secretary Lurinjyoti Gogoi are also members of the panel. According to sources, members from AASU, which is agitating against CAA, did not participate in the meeting on Monday.

Clause 6 of the Accord states: “Constitutional, legislative and administrative safeguards, as may be appropriate, shall be provided to protect, preserve and promote the cultural, social, linguistic identity and heritage of the Assamese people.”

According to its mandate, the committee will examine effectiveness of actions taken since 1985 to implement Clause 6 of the Assam Accord and hold discussions with various stakeholders, including social organisations, legal and constitutional experts, eminent persons from the fields of art, culture and literature, conservationists, economists, linguists and sociologists.

