Assam: AASU welcomes SC remark that it may hear Assam, Tripura pleas separately

Tripura’s royal scion Pradyot Manikya Debbarma, who is also a petitioner in the case, tweeted, “Welcome the SC in segregating Tripura /Assam from the rest of the country as issues are quite different. Tripura’s royal scion Pradyot Manikya Debbarma, who is also a petitioner in the case, tweeted, “Welcome the SC in segregating Tripura /Assam from the rest of the country as issues are quite different.

Leaders of the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU), who are leading an ongoing movement against the new citizenship law and have petitioned the Supreme Court against it, welcomed the apex court’s comment on Wednesday that it could hear the petitions from Assam and Tripura separately.

“We have decided to continue with our non-violent and disciplined movement against the CAA parallel to the legal fight. It will continue in every town, every village and every area of the state. The main concern now is to get the CAA repealed — it is against the indigenous people, it is against the Northeast, it violates the Assam Accord, it is communal and against the Constitution of the country,” Samujjal Bhattacharya, AASU chief advisor, told the media in New Delhi.

Tripura’s royal scion Pradyot Manikya Debbarma, who is also a petitioner in the case, tweeted, “Welcome the SC in segregating Tripura /Assam from the rest of the country as issues are quite different. SC also took note of cross border infiltration (as shown on video record in Simna and Khowai incidents) and we are hopeful that a constitutional bench will address our issue.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App