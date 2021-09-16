Assam: 19-year-old in shorts made to take exam wrapped in curtain

A 19-year-old girl in Assam’s Tezpur was made to wrap a curtain around her legs in order to sit for an exam in a town in central Assam.

After months of preparation, Jublee Tamuli — a resident of Biswanath Chariali — was all set for an entrance exam for a seat in the Jorhat’s prestigious Assam Agricultural University (AAU).

On the morning of September 15, Tamuli, along with her father, travelled two hours from her hometown to the exam centre — the Girijananda Chowdhury Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences (GIPS) , affiliated to Government-funded Assam Science and Technology University — in Tezpur town, 70 km away.

However, things went awry and ended up with Jublee sitting for her exam wrapped in a curtain. Her fault was that she had arrived at the exam hall in a pair of shorts.

Speaking to The Indian Express on the phone from her hometown, Jublee said it was the “most humiliating experience” of her life. She now plans on writing to Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu about the episode.

“We reached the exam hall at the stipulated time; while the security guards let me enter the premises, I was stopped by the invigilator at the exam hall. He said I would not be allowed to enter wearing shorts,” she said.

According to Jublee, the admit card did not mention any “dress code”. Jublee said: “A few days ago, I appeared for a National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) exam in the same town, wearing the exact same attire — nothing happened. Neither does AAU has any rules about shorts, nor was there anything mentioned in the admit card. How was I to know?”

Her protests fell on deaf ears. She was told that she could not sit for the exam at all. “I went crying to my father who was waiting outside. Finally, the Controller of Exams said I could take the exam if a pair of pants could be arranged. So my father rushed to the market to buy a pair,” she said.

All the while, Jublee said she was losing her precious time and feeling extremely harassed. Her father Babul Tamuli sourced a pair of pants from a market about 8 km away only to be told that the problem was already solved: Jublee had been given a curtain to cover her legs.

“They said that if I lacked basic common sense, how would I succeed in life,” said Jublee, adding that it was “completely unfair.” “They did not check for Covid protocols, masks or even temperature…but they checked for shorts.”

She added: “Everyone has their own comfort zone. If a boy wears a vest, no one says anything. Men go around bare-bodied in public, and no one says a thing. But if a girl wears a pair of shorts, then people point fingers.”

While Jublee was able to complete her test, she said the entire experience was “stressful” and the curtain kept slipping off while she was writing the exam.

Dr Abdul Baquee Ahmed, Principal, GIPS, said he was not present in the college but was “aware that such an incident had happened.” “We do not have anything to do with the exam; our college was just hired as a venue for the exam. Even the invigilator in question was from outside. There is no rule about shorts, but during an exam, it is important that decorum be maintained. Parents should also know better,” he said.