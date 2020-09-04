ASP among five cops injured during protest over ‘custodial torture’ in Ballia

The protesters claimed that Panna Lal had been brutally assaulted by the police.

Five police officials in Ballia district, including Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sanjay Kumar Yadav, were injured on Thursday after people protesting against the alleged custodial torture of a youth pelted stones at them.

Police said 23-year-old Panna Lal had been summoned to the Dakshin police outpost on Wednesday on the basis of a complaint filed by his aunt Ram Dulari. She claimed that Panna Lal was forcibly staying in her home.

In the evening, Panna Lal was taken to the district hospital after he developed a health problem. He was discharged late at night.

On Thursday afternoon, a large number of people protested and blocked a road. They claimed that Panna Lal had been brutally assaulted by the police. A police team went to the spot to convince the protesters to lift the blockade.

“A police team led by Circle Officer KP Singh managed to convince the protesters. When the police team was returning, a group of people suddenly started pelting stones,” said Sanjay Kumar Yadav, who suffered a head injury. “We believe the attack on the police team was planned. The allegation that police thrashed youth is false,” said Yadav.

A case is being lodged against the protesters.

