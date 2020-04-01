‘Asked to quit’ amid lockdown, Meghalaya worker kills self in Agra

ASP Dixit said, “We are looking into all angles, including his allegations. We are also hoping to establish contact with someone known to him in the next 72 hours.” (File Photo/Representational) ASP Dixit said, “We are looking into all angles, including his allegations. We are also hoping to establish contact with someone known to him in the next 72 hours.” (File Photo/Representational)

A migrant worker from Meghalaya committed suicide on Tuesday, allegedly after he was asked to leave his job at a restaurant in Agra amid the coronavirus lockdown, police said.

Aldrin Lyngdoh worked in a restaurant owned by the daughter-in-law of BJP MLA from Fatehpur Sikri and Uttar Pradesh minister Uday Bhan Singh.

In a purported suicide message which went viral on social media, Lyngdoh ostensibly stated he was discriminated against, and that he had “nowhere to go” in wake of the lockdown.

Denying that the death had anything to do with the restaurant or his family, Singh said that the establishment — Shanti Food Restaurant — is run by his widowed daughter-in-law. “He (Lyngdoh) might have been an employee previously as a waiter for a short while (but) in this time of coronavirus it is not advisable to keep just about anyone (as employee). It appears he was a bit of a sarphira (slightly unstable)… he also had a criminal background,” Singh alleged.

Saurabh Dixit, ASP, Agra, said: “The body has been sent for postmortem and we are in the process of establishing contact with an acquaintance, as the youth had no immediate family (in Agra). In his message… he alleged that he committed suicide due to the lockdown after being asked to leave. We are investigating all angles.”

