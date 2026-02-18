Asked to explain Indore drinking water deaths, BJP’s Vijayvargiya reminds Congress of 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy

State Urban Development Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya came under sharp attack in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly on Tuesday as the Opposition cornered the government over deaths allegedly caused by contaminated drinking water in Indore’s Bhagirathpura, triggering repeated disruptions and an acrimonious exchange.

Between December 24, 2025, and January 6 this year, over 23 people died after allegedly drinking contaminated water in Indore’s Bhagirathpura. Raising the issue through an adjournment motion, Leader of the Opposition Umang Singhar accused the government of deliberately avoiding discussion on the tragedy. “Mr Speaker, our adjournment is in place. The government doesn’t want to hear or discuss the issue of Bhagirathpura, where people have died from drinking contaminated water. Please make arrangements for our adjournment,” Singhar said, as Congress members pressed for accountability.

As the House took up the Governor’s address, BJP MLA Prabhuram Choudhary sought to continue his speech in support of the vote of thanks, listing the government’s health initiatives and asserting that the state was moving towards “all-round development” under Chief Minister Mohan Yadav. His remarks, however, were repeatedly drowned out by Opposition members invoking the Bhagirathpura deaths.

Congress MLA from Parasia Sohanlal Balmiki launched a direct attack on the government, saying, “Killed 35 people by making them drink urine and faecal water in Bhagirath.” When Choudhary attempted to downplay the issue by calling them “accidents” and urging members to “don’t talk about that,” Balmiki shot back: “What a tragedy. 35 innocent, poor people lost their lives untimely.”

Also read | How Indore water contamination brings groundwater issues to the surface

The debate escalated when Vijayvargiya intervened, shifting the focus to the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy. “35,000 people were killed in the Bhopal gas tragedy,” he said amid loud interruptions. As Congress members objected, Vijayvargiya continued: “They had the government, they had the leaders, and they were the ones who helped Anderson escape, and to this day, those people have not received justice.”

Singhar accused the treasury benches of evading responsibility. “They are talking about prevention, they are talking about health,” he said, before demanding accountability. “If you take responsibility, then you should resign.” Reiterating his demand, he told Vijayvargiya: “You take responsibility, you are a minister yourself, you should resign.”

Refusing to back down, Vijayvargiya again invoked Bhopal. “The people of Bhopal have not received justice to this day because they drove Anderson away. 35,000 people lost their lives, and millions of animals were also killed,” he said. In another intervention, he added, “Our officers arrested him from Tamil Nadu, and their leaders were responsible for his release. Their leaders committed such a grave sin.”

Story continues below this ad

As Congress members insisted the minister speak on the present crisis, Balmiki interjected, “Please talk about today.” Vijayvargiya responded by underscoring the scale of the gas disaster: “Madam Speaker, tell me how big a number 35,000 is. 35,000 people were killed. More than 100,000 animals were killed. Animals were left lying on the streets, the bodies could not be removed for four or five days. These are the people of that party.”

Singhar countered sharply, drawing the House back to Bhagirathpura. “Look at today – 35 people have died… they are talking about prevention, laughing at the dogs, humans are dying. Humans are dying in Bhagirathpura; they are not talking about that,” he said. Balmiki added, “The lives of the people of Madhya Pradesh have no value. Innocent people are dying, and you don’t care, and you don’t want to take any responsibility.”

Jabalpur East MLA Lakhan Ghanghoria alleged that the pipelines in Bhagirathpura are laid under drains. “Your pipelines are completely contaminated, and contaminated water will flow there. In our densely populated areas, whenever there’s a water crisis, what people do is drill holes in the pipelines to get water when there’s no supply. In essence, they turn the pipe into a flute. When the flute is formed, polluted water enters it,” Ghanghoria said.

Singhar chose this opportunity to take a shot at Vijayvargiya. “The water of Bhagirathpura put Kailash ji to sleep.”

Story continues below this ad

Vijayvargiya retorted: “When Lakshman speaks, Ram should go into meditation.”