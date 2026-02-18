Asked to explain Indore drinking water deaths, BJP’s Vijayvargiya reminds Congress of 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy

Congress hits back, says Kailash Vijayvargiya, who is state’s Urban Development Minister, is evading responsibility for current crisis

Written by: Anand Mohan J
4 min readBhopalUpdated: Feb 18, 2026 11:25 AM IST
Asked to explain Indore drinking water deaths, BJP’s Vijayvargiya reminds Congress of 1984 Bhopal gas tragedyBJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya
Make us preferred source on Google

State Urban Development Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya came under sharp attack in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly on Tuesday as the Opposition cornered the government over deaths allegedly caused by contaminated drinking water in Indore’s Bhagirathpura, triggering repeated disruptions and an acrimonious exchange.

Between December 24, 2025, and January 6 this year, over 23 people died after allegedly drinking contaminated water in Indore’s Bhagirathpura. Raising the issue through an adjournment motion, Leader of the Opposition Umang Singhar accused the government of deliberately avoiding discussion on the tragedy. “Mr Speaker, our adjournment is in place. The government doesn’t want to hear or discuss the issue of Bhagirathpura, where people have died from drinking contaminated water. Please make arrangements for our adjournment,” Singhar said, as Congress members pressed for accountability.

As the House took up the Governor’s address, BJP MLA Prabhuram Choudhary sought to continue his speech in support of the vote of thanks, listing the government’s health initiatives and asserting that the state was moving towards “all-round development” under Chief Minister Mohan Yadav. His remarks, however, were repeatedly drowned out by Opposition members invoking the Bhagirathpura deaths.

Congress MLA from Parasia Sohanlal Balmiki launched a direct attack on the government, saying, “Killed 35 people by making them drink urine and faecal water in Bhagirath.” When Choudhary attempted to downplay the issue by calling them “accidents” and urging members to “don’t talk about that,” Balmiki shot back: “What a tragedy. 35 innocent, poor people lost their lives untimely.”

Also read | How Indore water contamination brings groundwater issues to the surface

The debate escalated when Vijayvargiya intervened, shifting the focus to the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy. “35,000 people were killed in the Bhopal gas tragedy,” he said amid loud interruptions. As Congress members objected, Vijayvargiya continued: “They had the government, they had the leaders, and they were the ones who helped Anderson escape, and to this day, those people have not received justice.”

Singhar accused the treasury benches of evading responsibility. “They are talking about prevention, they are talking about health,” he said, before demanding accountability. “If you take responsibility, then you should resign.” Reiterating his demand, he told Vijayvargiya: “You take responsibility, you are a minister yourself, you should resign.”

Refusing to back down, Vijayvargiya again invoked Bhopal. “The people of Bhopal have not received justice to this day because they drove Anderson away. 35,000 people lost their lives, and millions of animals were also killed,” he said. In another intervention, he added, “Our officers arrested him from Tamil Nadu, and their leaders were responsible for his release. Their leaders committed such a grave sin.”

Story continues below this ad

As Congress members insisted the minister speak on the present crisis, Balmiki interjected, “Please talk about today.” Vijayvargiya responded by underscoring the scale of the gas disaster: “Madam Speaker, tell me how big a number 35,000 is. 35,000 people were killed. More than 100,000 animals were killed. Animals were left lying on the streets, the bodies could not be removed for four or five days. These are the people of that party.”

Singhar countered sharply, drawing the House back to Bhagirathpura. “Look at today – 35 people have died… they are talking about prevention, laughing at the dogs, humans are dying. Humans are dying in Bhagirathpura; they are not talking about that,” he said. Balmiki added, “The lives of the people of Madhya Pradesh have no value. Innocent people are dying, and you don’t care, and you don’t want to take any responsibility.”

Jabalpur East MLA Lakhan Ghanghoria alleged that the pipelines in Bhagirathpura are laid under drains. “Your pipelines are completely contaminated, and contaminated water will flow there. In our densely populated areas, whenever there’s a water crisis, what people do is drill holes in the pipelines to get water when there’s no supply. In essence, they turn the pipe into a flute. When the flute is formed, polluted water enters it,” Ghanghoria said.

Singhar chose this opportunity to take a shot at Vijayvargiya. “The water of Bhagirathpura put Kailash ji to sleep.”

Story continues below this ad

Vijayvargiya retorted: “When Lakshman speaks, Ram should go into meditation.”

Anand Mohan J
Anand Mohan J

Anand Mohan J is an award-winning Senior Correspondent for The Indian Express, currently leading the bureau’s coverage of Madhya Pradesh. With a career spanning over eight years, he has established himself as a trusted voice at the intersection of law, internal security, and public policy. Based in Bhopal, Anand is widely recognized for his authoritative reporting on Maoist insurgency in Central India. In late 2025, he provided exclusive, ground-level coverage of the historic surrender of the final Maoist cadres in Madhya Pradesh, detailing the backchannel negotiations and the "vacuum of command" that led to the state being declared Maoist-free. Expertise and Reporting Beats Anand’s investigative work is characterized by a "Journalism of Courage" approach, holding institutions accountable through deep-dive analysis of several key sectors: National Security & Counter-Insurgency: He is a primary chronicler of the decline of Naxalism in the Central Indian corridor, documenting the tactical shifts of security forces and the rehabilitation of surrendered cadres. Judiciary & Legal Accountability: Drawing on over four years of experience covering Delhi’s trial courts and the Madhya Pradesh High Court, Anand deconstructs complex legal rulings. He has exposed critical institutional lapses, including custodial safety violations and the misuse of the National Security Act (NSA). Wildlife Conservation (Project Cheetah): Anand is a leading reporter on Project Cheetah at Kuno National Park. He has provided extensive coverage of the biological and administrative hurdles of rewilding Namibian and South African cheetahs, as well as high-profile cases of wildlife trafficking. Public Health & Social Safety: His recent investigative work has uncovered systemic negligence in public services, such as contaminated blood transfusions causing HIV infections in thalassemia patients and the human cost of the fertilizer crisis affecting rural farmers. Professional Background Tenure: Joined The Indian Express in 2017. Locations: Transitioned from the high-pressure Delhi City beat (covering courts, police, and labor issues) to his current role as a regional lead in Madhya Pradesh. Notable Investigations: * Exposed the "digital arrest" scams targeting entrepreneurs. Investigated the Bandhavgarh elephant deaths and the impact of kodo millet fungus on local wildlife. Documented the transition of power and welfare schemes (like Ladli Behna) in Madhya Pradesh governance. Digital & Professional Presence Author Profile: Anand Mohan J at Indian Express Twitter handle: @mohanreports ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Narendra Modi, Emmanuel Macron, India France ties, India France relations, India France bilateral ties, AI Impact summit, India France strategic partnership, Indian express news, current affairs
India and France upgrade ties to strategic partnership
Mona Singh Barun Sobti in Kohrra 2
Why Sudip Sharma's Kohrra 2 is a chilling warning about Punjab's next generation
Logan Alexander Paul Pokèmon cards
Rs 1,495 crore for a card! The jaw-dropping story behind Logan Paul's record-breaking Pokémon card sale
How Australia’s most watched sport, ‘Aussie rules Footy’, is slowly becoming a way out of desperation for many
Aussie Rules: How Australia's wildest sport is finding a home in India
Delhi and Paris reach out across traditional divides, advocate third way
C Raja Mohan writes: With Emmanuel Macron’s visit, Delhi and Paris chart a 'third way', across traditional divides
Live Blog
Advertisement
Advertisement