Asked from CM list of seats Sena would contest, says Uddhav

AMID SPECULATION of brewing tension between two alliance partners ahead of the state polls, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said he has asked Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to hand over a list of seats that the Sena would contest.

“The discussions about the alliance are almost at a final stage. I have figured out a new way this time. I have asked the chief minister to prepare a list with the names and the number of seats that Shiv Sena will contest. Once he gives me the list, I will place it before the party,” Uddhav told mediapersons.

It has been reported in the media that BJP is set to offer 110 seats to the Sena and keep 160 seats for itself. “Rather than dwelling on what proposal I have given, I have asked them (BJP) to give a list of seats to us. Let’s see what they do,” Uddhav said while reiterating that it had been finalised between him and BJP chief Amit Shah and announced by Fadnavis that both parties would contest equal number of seats.

“It is clear that the reports claiming 110 seats for Sena has not gone well with the party leadership,” said a Sena leader, adding that the BJP might be finding it difficult to give equal number of seats to the Sena, as leaders from Congress and NCP have joined the party in the past few weeks.