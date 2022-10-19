‘Ask Kharge ji’: Rahul Gandhi reveals new Congress president name even before results are out

Even before the results of the Congress presidential polls were out, party leader Rahul Gandhi inadvertently clarified that Mallikarjun Kharge is the new party chief. During a press conference in Andhra Pradesh, when a reporter asked about his new role in the party, Gandhi replied, “I can’t comment on Congress President’s role, that’s for Kharge ji (party’s Presidential candidate) to comment on. The President will decide what my role is…”

#WATCH| “I can’t comment on Congress President’s role, that’s for Mr Kharge (party’s Presidential candidate) to comment on. The President will decide what my role is…”, says Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, in Andhra Pradesh Counting of votes to decide the Congress President underway pic.twitter.com/eRoRBY7QfX — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2022

The results of the elections, a contest between Kharge and Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor, for the post of Congress president will be out by Wednesday evening.

Earlier, on the eve of the results, Tharoor wrote to the party’s chief election authority, flagging “extremely serious irregularities” in the conduct of the election in Uttar Pradesh and demanded that all votes from the state be deemed invalid.

On being asked to respond to Tharoor’s allegations, Gandhi said, “We’re the only political party in the country that holds polls & has an election commission. I’ve worked with Mistry Ji (Cong CEC chairman), and he’s straightforward. Issues will be addressed to EC, who’ll take a decision.”