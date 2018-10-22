Ask Centre to enact law to build Ram temple in Ayodhya, VHP tells Gujarat Governor

(Representational image) (Representational image)

As part of its initiative to pressure the Centre to enact a law to build a Ram temple in Ayodhya, Vishwa Hindu Parishad leaders Monday met Gujarat Governor O P Kohli.

A delegation comprising leaders from Gujarat, led by VHP’s joint general secretary Surendra Jain, called on the governor in Gandhinagar and handed him a memorandum.

In the memorandum, they urged Kohli to convey to the Centre the VHP’s demand that the NDA government bring a legislation in Parliament for constructing a Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, said state VHP secretary Ashok Raval.

Prior to his meeting with the governor, Jain told reporters in Ahmedabad that the decision to launch such a campaign was taken during a meeting in Delhi on October 5.

Jain said the ruling BJP under Prime Minister Narendra Modi is “committed” to building the Ram Mandir.

He said a law in Parliament for the construction of the temple was the only solution.

“There were three solutions for building the Ram Mandir. One was talks with various parties, another was (through) court and third was a law. Though talks were held several times in the past, it yielded no result,” said Jain.

“We are in court since 1950 over this issue. But, we only received dates till now. We can’t wait now. We don’t know when the judgement would come. Thus, we strongly feel that bringing a law is the only solution left” said Jain.

He said, apart from meeting state governors and asking MPs to clear their stand on it, the VHP would hold rallies on the matter.

“This movement by the VHP should not be seen in view of the upcoming Lok Sabha election. On January 31 and February 1, the outcome of this nationwide movement will be presented in the Dharm Sansad at Prayag. Saints will take a call after studying the outcome,” Jain said.

“Even the BJP has said several times that they are committed to building a Ram temple through any legal means, which include legislation. We trust the BJP on this issue,” he added.

