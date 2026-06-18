Asia warming nearly twice as fast as before, 2025 among hottest years: UN weather body

While temperatures were above average across most of Asia, parts of South Asia, including the Indian subcontinent, experienced relatively cooler conditions due to favourable monsoon rainfall. (File Photo)

Asia’s warming rate during 1991-2025 was nearly twice as high as during 1961-1990, with 2025 emerging as one of the region’s warmest years on record and witnessing unprecedented ocean heat that triggered widespread marine heatwaves, according to the World Meteorological Organization (WMO).

WMO’s State of the Climate in Asia 2025 report, released Wednesday, found that temperatures over the Asian landmass in 2025 were 0.96 degree Celsius above the 1991-2020 average and about 1.9 degree Celsius higher than the 1961-1990 baseline. While temperatures were above average across most of Asia, parts of South Asia, including the Indian subcontinent, experienced relatively cooler conditions due to favourable monsoon rainfall.

“Temperatures were above average across most of the region, except for parts of South Asia. Cooler than average conditions prevailed over South Asia, including the Indian sub-continent, mainly due to good rainfall during the monsoon season,” the report said.