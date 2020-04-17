ASI whose hand was severed by Nihangs promoted to S-I rank

The decision was taken by Punjab DGP Dinkar Gupta after consulting Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Thursday. (File) The decision was taken by Punjab DGP Dinkar Gupta after consulting Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Thursday. (File)

ASI HARJEET Singh, whose left hand was chopped off by a group of Nihangs while he was enforcing curfew at the Patiala Sabzi Mandi, has been promoted to the rank of sub-inspector in recognition of his exemplary courage. Three other police personnel involved in the incident have been awarded the director general’s ‘Commendation Disc’.

The decision was taken by Punjab DGP Dinkar Gupta after consulting Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Thursday.

Inspector Bikkar Singh, SHO of Patiala Sadar police station, ASI Raghbir Singh and ASI Raj Singh were awarded for display of exemplary courage and devotion to duty during the enforcement of curfew, access control and social distancing measures.

Making an exception, Gupta also conferred the DGP’s ‘Commendation Disc’ on Yadwinder Singh, a non-uniformed official of the Mandi Board posted in the Market Committee, Patiala, recognising that he was part of the joint party of police and mandi board.

Besides promoting ASI Harjeet Singh to the local rank of sub-inspector, his name has also been approved for inclusion in ‘List D-II’, which is a fast track route for promotion to the substantive rank of ASI (the substantive rank of Harjeet Singh is head constable), as laid down in the Punjab Police Rules for recognition of police officials of exceptional merit, said Gupta.

Pointing out that the attack was very sudden and vicious, the DGP observed that while ASI Harjeet Singh’s left hand was chopped off in the incident, SHO Bilkar Singh had to be sutured and plastered for many sharp cuts on his left arm. The other police officers also had to be hospitalised due to their injuries.

“After a seven and a half hour long complex operation, the detached left hand of Harjeet Singh was re-attached by PGI doctors, and in an swift operation, all the accused were arrested the same day, alongwith large recoveries of pistols, sharp-edged weapons, drugs and cash. At present, ASI Harjeet Singh is still admitted in PGI Chandigarh after another surgery yesterday and is under close medical supervision,” said a police spokesperson.

