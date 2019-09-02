Punjab: ASI under scanner after he threatens to shoot self while talking to SP on phone

The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Khanna has ordered a departmental probe and suspended two Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASIs) after an audio of a telephonic conversation between one of the ASIs and SP (Investigation) Jasvir Singh went viral on social media.

In an incident that happened on June 30, the two ASIs — Jagjivan Ram (then Kot police chowki incharge under Khanna Sadar police station) and Lakhvir Singh — had reportedly stopped a vehicle for checking at a naka and recovered gold items weighing 22.30 kg from three Ludhiana-based persons, following which SP (Investigation) Jasvir Singh allegedly called the cops and asked them to let the persons go.

The SP, in the purported audio clip, can be heard saying to ASI Jagjivan Ram that he should let the persons go as they are not only his friends but also because they have documents for the gold items. However, ASI Ram answers that he has already informed DSP who is reaching the spot. As the argument it heats up, the ASI says to SP that he will ‘shoot himself and leave a suicide note in his pocket.

“Main kehda kuch galat kita hai… Sir… Main apne aap nu goli maarke, jeb ch suicide note paake marun phir main… DSP nu dasseya main. Tuhanu proper channel raahi dassunga na.. (What wrong have I done? I will shoot myself and leave a suicide note in my pocket. I informed the DSP about everything. I will inform you through proper channel),” says ASI Jagjivan Ram in the purported audio clip. The SP is heard saying: “Kehda proper channel. Tu mainu kyu ni dasseya… (Which proper channel. Why you didn’t inform me?)”

Speaking to The Indian Express, ASI Jagjivan Ram said that he was then posted as Kot police post (chowki) incharge and he along with ASI Lakhbir Singh had established checkpoint as per the orders from senior officers. “We stopped a vehicle for checking and three persons from Ludhiana were traveling with 22.30 kg gold for which they failed to show any documents. I immediately informed DSP sir and then one of the three persons told me to speak on phone to SP (investigation) Jasvir Singh. I refused to speak and said that they can talk whatever they want to after reaching police station. After few minutes, we received call from SP Jasvir Singh who asked us to let the persons go claiming they are his friends and have all documents. However, they did not show any documents to us there on spot and hence how could I have let them go. In the meantime, DSP (HQ) reached the spot and they were taken to Khanna Sadar police station along with recovered gold.”

“We do not know what happened next but after few days I was transferred to Police Lines and removed as police post incharge. When I asked seniors what was my fault, I was told not to question and just follow the orders,” said the ASI, adding: “Now, I and Lakhbir have been suspended and inquiry has been marked against us. But what was our fault? We did nothing wrong,” he said.

Khanna SP (Investigation) did not pick calls or respond to messages despite repeated attempts.

Khanna SSP Gursharandeep Singh said that departmental inquiry has been marked against both ASIs and they have been suspended. “ASI Jagjivan Ram can be heard using inappropriate language with SP for which inquiry has been marked. SP has not used any bad language against them in the clip,” said the SSP. Asked about the gold recovery case, the SSP said, “The three persons were given a clean chit by Excise and Taxation Department as they showed the required documents and no offence was found. The inquiry is on into the conducts of ASIs while talking to SP,” he said.