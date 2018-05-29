ASI signs MoU with Yatra.com and BookMyShow

The tickets for the 141 monuments, museums and sites, managed by ASI, will be available online on Yatra and BookMyShow platforms. The tickets for the 141 monuments, museums and sites, managed by ASI, will be available online on Yatra and BookMyShow platforms.

The Archaeological Survey of India has signed an MoU with online travel agency Yatra.com and online entertainment ticketing platform BookMyShow, aimed at helping tourists and visitors book tickets online for 141 sites.

The MoU will enable overseas and domestic tourists and visitors to conveniently book their tickets online for 141 historical monuments, museums and sites in India, such as Taj Mahal, Qutub Minar, Ajanta and Ellora caves, Red Fort, Sun Temple, which fall under the purview of ASI, a joint release on Tuesday said.

It said, the move, aimed at supporting the Centre’s ‘Digital India’ initiative, will facilitate digitisation of ASI’s service offerings, thereby providing fast track access and a world-class e-ticket booking experience to visitors.

The online booking services come at no additional cost for a customer, it added.

The tickets for the 141 monuments, museums and sites, managed by ASI, will be available online on Yatra and BookMyShow platforms (website, mobile app and mobile web).

