ASI seeks report from CISF over video showing aircraft flying close to Taj Mahal

The Archaeological Survey of India on Monday sought a report from the CISF over a video on social media showing an aircraft flying close to the Taj Mahal here.

The purported 16-second video surfaced on social media on Monday, the second day of the 367 “Urs” of Mughal emperor Shahjahan being observed at the Taj Mahal. The three-day “Urs” began on Sunday.

An aircraft was spotted in the no flying zone of the Taj Mahal, security agencies at the monument shocked.#TajMahal #Agra #ViralVideo pic.twitter.com/cUdCoZxs5f — Knowledge Flow (@knowledgeflow1) February 28, 2022

Raj Kumar Patel, Superintending Archaeologist of the ASI, Agra Circle, said, “We have sought a written report from the CISF officials with regard to the viral video of the aircraft. We will brief after the report is received.”