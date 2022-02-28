scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, February 28, 2022
Must Read

ASI seeks report from CISF over video showing aircraft flying close to Taj Mahal

Raj Kumar Patel, Superintending Archaeologist of the ASI, Agra Circle, said, "We have sought a written report from the CISF officials with regard to the viral video of the aircraft. We will brief after the report is received."

By: PTI | Agra |
Updated: February 28, 2022 11:37:57 pm
Taj mahal aircraftA screengrab of the video showing the aircraft flying close to the Taj Mahal in Agra. (Twitter)

The Archaeological Survey of India on Monday sought a report from the CISF over a video on social media showing an aircraft flying close to the Taj Mahal here.

Check Out Express Premium
Click here for more

The purported 16-second video surfaced on social media on Monday, the second day of the 367 “Urs” of Mughal emperor Shahjahan being observed at the Taj Mahal. The three-day “Urs” began on Sunday.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Raj Kumar Patel, Superintending Archaeologist of the ASI, Agra Circle, said, “We have sought a written report from the CISF officials with regard to the viral video of the aircraft. We will brief after the report is received.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 28: Latest News

Advertisement