After ASI restores Netaji cap at Red Fort museum, grandnephew alleges not original

In a post on X on Thursday, Chandra Kumar Bose, a former BJP leader, had said that he and his family members had personally handed over Netaji’s cap to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Source: X/@Chandrakbose)

A day after Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s grandnephew, Chandra Kumar Bose, alleged that the freedom fighter’s cap had gone missing from the Netaji Museum at Red Fort in Delhi, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) clarified on Friday that it was in safe custody after being taken away for an exhibition at Port Blair recently.

However, in a social media post later in the day, Chandra Kumar Bose said that those who had previously seen the cap feel the restored cap wasn’t original. He also sought investigation and proper authentication in the matter.

In a post on X on Thursday, Chandra Kumar Bose, a former BJP leader, had said that he and his family members had personally handed over Netaji’s cap to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “Dear Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, you may recall that I, along with members of my family, our friend Shri @SuparnoSatpathy and many others from the Open Platform for Netaji (OPN), had handed over Netaji’s cap to you. You had personally dedicated it at the Netaji Museum, Red Fort, Delhi on January 23, 2019 — Netaji Jayanti (Patriots’ Day of India),” the post said.