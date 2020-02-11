No sculpture of Konark Sun Temple has been replaced, says ASI

The 2 images shown in the tweet are from different locations,” the ASI said in its tweet on Monday. (Source: Twitter/@prasadk2k) The 2 images shown in the tweet are from different locations,” the ASI said in its tweet on Monday. (Source: Twitter/@prasadk2k)

Reacting to a tweet regarding the replacement of sculptures of Konark Sun Temple with plain stones, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) on Monday clarified that the tweet was false and misleading.

A twitter user had earlier tweeted a collage of two images, saying that the sculptures of the temple had been reportedly disfigured under the pretext of restoration. He wondered if it was true and sought ASI’s response on his tweet.

“The 2 images shown in the tweet are from different locations. The image with sculptures is from Natya Mandapa while the plain stones images are from the plinth of Jagmohana (the main temple),” the ASI said in its tweet.

The tweet regarding replacement of sculptures with plain stones is false and misleading. The 2 images shown in the tweet are from different locations. The image with sculptures is from Natya Mandapa while the plain stones images are from the plinth of Jagmohana (the main temple). pic.twitter.com/FcT2Hih60k — Archaeological Survey of India (@ASIGoI) February 10, 2020

The ASI further said that the plain stonework shown in the image was done in mid 1980’s. It said it used plain stone to replace sculptures only wherein there was no evidence left as per its then archaeological policy. “ASI would like to confirm that no sculpture has been replaced,” it added.

