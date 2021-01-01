ASI held ‘accepting bribe of Rs 50 lakh’ in Anand

Prakashsinh Raol has been booked under sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act. (Representational)

The Gujarat Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested an assistant sub-inspector with the Gujarat police for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 50 lakh in Anand on December 31.

According to ACB officials, Prakashsinh Raol (46), an ASI with Rapid Response (RR) cell in Ahmedabad, was caught accepting the bribe at an eatery in Vidyanagar of Anand.

“On December 22, a raid was conducted at a godown in Khambat GIDC (Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation) in Anand over alleged financial irregularities by the RR cell. The godown was being run by a woman and it was registered in her uncle’s name. The accused officer had earlier demanded Rs 60 lakh bribe to not name the uncle in the FIR… later, the bribe amount was settled at Rs 50 lakh,” said a senior ACB officer.

“The complainant approached the ACB and a trap was set for December 31 night wherein the accused officer was called at Havmor Hocco Eatery in Vidyanagar in Anand. Around 9.15 pm, we held the officer accepting the bribe of Rs 50 lakh,” the officer added.

Raol has been booked under sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act.