ASI begins drilling into Konark Sun Temple to remove 100-year-old British-era sand

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The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has begun drilling a passage into the Jagamohan (assembly hall) of the 13th-century Konark Sun Temple to remove sand packed inside by the British over a century ago.
Officials said ASI’s technical team has started drilling a 6×5-foot passage through which the structure—now a UNESCO World Heritage Site—was filled with sand and sealed. Once the passage is drilled through the western wall, sand removal will begin manually.
“We have initiated the process after getting approval from the DG, ASI. The in-house technical team of ASI has taken up the work of drilling the passage. It will definitely take time as we have to ensure the structure’s stability,” Superintending Archaeologist (Puri circle) DB Garnayak told The Indian Express on Wednesday.
Officials said successful drilling is crucial for sand removal. “It will be difficult to fix a timeframe to complete the drilling as we have to make sure that there would be no damage to the structure in the process,” an official said, adding it could take up to a year to complete this stage.
Before starting the work, ASI in December drilled two holes in the Jagamohan and collected stone and sand samples, which were sent to Indian Institute of Technology Madras for analysis. The sand was found to be in good condition.
Following the report and DG approval, work on the passage began. To ensure zero vibrations and avoid damage, the team is using diamond drilling technology.
The Jagamohan was filled with sand by the British between 1901 and 1903 to “prevent structural collapse and provide stability” to the monument, designed as a chariot for the Sun God. Since then, the hall has remained inaccessible, with visitors viewing it only from outside. The main temple tower, which once housed the deity, has collapsed.
The last attempt to drill into the structure was made in the mid-1950s by then DG Debala Mitra, who found rainwater seepage was causing moss growth and damaging the khondalite stones.
Built in the 13th century by King Narasimhadeva I of the Eastern Ganga dynasty, the temple is believed to have taken 12 years and around 1,200 sculptors to complete. Today, it draws lakhs of visitors from across the world.
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