ASI begins drilling into Konark Sun Temple to remove 100-year-old British-era sand

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has begun drilling a passage into the Jagamohan (assembly hall) of the 13th-century Konark Sun Temple to remove sand packed inside by the British over a century ago.

Officials said ASI’s technical team has started drilling a 6×5-foot passage through which the structure—now a UNESCO World Heritage Site—was filled with sand and sealed. Once the passage is drilled through the western wall, sand removal will begin manually.

“We have initiated the process after getting approval from the DG, ASI. The in-house technical team of ASI has taken up the work of drilling the passage. It will definitely take time as we have to ensure the structure’s stability,” Superintending Archaeologist (Puri circle) DB Garnayak told The Indian Express on Wednesday.