Wednesday, Feb 15, 2023
ASI approves excavations at sites in Ayodhya, Srinagar

The list of 31 sites where ASI will carry out excavations includes Purana Quila in Delhi, Rakhigarhi in Haryana, Bibi ka Maqbara in Maharashtra, Church of St. Augustine in Old Goa, and the Gulf of Kutch in Gujarat.

The sites to be excavated by universities include those along the Gomti River in Rudauli tehsil in Ayodhya district, Mahavan in Varanasi, and Kutch district. (AP, file)
The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has approved excavation work at several sites across the country, including those along the Gulf of Kutch in Gujarat and the Gomti River in Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh. Interestingly, the list also includes areas in and around Harwan, and adjoining areas of Zabarwan Hills, in Srinagar.

The ancient monastery of Harwan is believed to have played a pivotal role in the history of Buddhism. It is here that the 4th Buddhist council of the Mahayana school of Buddhism was held in the 1st or 2nd century CE, on the orders of the Kushana emperor Kanishka I.

In a late night tweet on Tuesday, the ASI shared the list of the sites, which includes excavations that will be carried out by the ASI (31 sites), various state governments (16 sites) or universities. “First List of Archaeological excavation approval given by @ASIGoI for the year 2022-23. #excavation #archaeological #archaeologicalexcavation #ArchaeologicalSurveyofIndia,” it tweeted.

The list of 31 sites where the ASI will carry out excavations includes the Purana Quila in Delhi and Rakhigarhi in Haryana, where a fresh round of excavation has already begun. Other sites include the Bibi ka Maqbara in Aurangabad district of Maharashtra, Rakhigarhi district, Haryana, Church of St. Augustine, Old Goa, and along the Gulf of Kutch in Gujarat.

In the list of 16 sites, where excavation will be undertaken by the corresponding state government, are Pratima Garh and surrounding areas in Assam, and Vembakottai in Tamil Nadu. The sites to be excavated by universities include those along the Gomti River in Rudauli tehsil in Ayodhya district, Mahavan in Varanasi, and Kutch district.

First published on: 15-02-2023 at 11:41 IST
